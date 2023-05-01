Red Hawk logo

The HMS track squad was back in action on Thursday afternoon, taking part in the Onaga Junior High Stampede.

For the 7th grade girls, Reagan Priebe took 1st in the 100, with Taryn McMullen in 7th, Alexis Ramirez in 10th and Jocelyn Bartlett in 12th, while Preibe, Brynnen Boye and Henley Shoemaker finished 2nd, 3rd and 4th, respectively in the 200, with Kymira Petersen in 6th.  Shoemaker took 8th tin the 400, with Abbey Petersen in 9th, Aya McPeak in 12th and Julie Kahbeah in 13th.  Ali Krauter took 4th in the 800, with Abbey Petersen in 8th, Bartlett in 10th and Ramirez in 11th.  Harper Chandler finished 5th in the 1600, while Krauter earned a 1st place finish in the 3200.  Michaela Willaims ran 2nd in the 100 meter hurdles, then joined with Priebe, Boye and Mackenzie Shefferd to take 3rd in the 4x100 relay.  Kymira Petersen, Williams, Boye and Priebe took 1st in the 4x200, while Kahbeah, McPeak, Ramirez and Chandler finished 3rd in the 800 sprint medley.  Tessa Jones took 5th in the high jump, with McPeak in 9th, while Williams earned a 4th place finish in the long jump, followed by Bartlett in 9th, Shefferd in 13th and Ramirez in 14th.  Jones came in 3rd in the triple jump, ahead of Shoemaker in 7th and Chandler in 10.  Briley Siebenmorgen took 2nd in the shot put, with Abbey Petersen in 8th, Makenzie Gonzales in 18th and Kymira Petersen in 19th.  In the discus, Siebenmorgen took 2nd, with Abbey Petersen in 3rd and Gonzales in 18th.

