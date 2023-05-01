The HMS track squad was back in action on Thursday afternoon, taking part in the Onaga Junior High Stampede.
For the 7th grade girls, Reagan Priebe took 1st in the 100, with Taryn McMullen in 7th, Alexis Ramirez in 10th and Jocelyn Bartlett in 12th, while Preibe, Brynnen Boye and Henley Shoemaker finished 2nd, 3rd and 4th, respectively in the 200, with Kymira Petersen in 6th. Shoemaker took 8th tin the 400, with Abbey Petersen in 9th, Aya McPeak in 12th and Julie Kahbeah in 13th. Ali Krauter took 4th in the 800, with Abbey Petersen in 8th, Bartlett in 10th and Ramirez in 11th. Harper Chandler finished 5th in the 1600, while Krauter earned a 1st place finish in the 3200. Michaela Willaims ran 2nd in the 100 meter hurdles, then joined with Priebe, Boye and Mackenzie Shefferd to take 3rd in the 4x100 relay. Kymira Petersen, Williams, Boye and Priebe took 1st in the 4x200, while Kahbeah, McPeak, Ramirez and Chandler finished 3rd in the 800 sprint medley. Tessa Jones took 5th in the high jump, with McPeak in 9th, while Williams earned a 4th place finish in the long jump, followed by Bartlett in 9th, Shefferd in 13th and Ramirez in 14th. Jones came in 3rd in the triple jump, ahead of Shoemaker in 7th and Chandler in 10. Briley Siebenmorgen took 2nd in the shot put, with Abbey Petersen in 8th, Makenzie Gonzales in 18th and Kymira Petersen in 19th. In the discus, Siebenmorgen took 2nd, with Abbey Petersen in 3rd and Gonzales in 18th.
Xavier Boeckman led the 8th grade boys with a 1st place finish in the 100, followed by Scott Gibson in 7th, Bryer Ferris in 9th and Rafe Schuetz in 12th. Boeckman also grabbed 1st in the 200, with Gibson in 9th, Emon Thompson in 10th and Rayden Vaughan in 11th. Boeckman's 2nd place finish in the 400 was followed by Bradford Aller in 8th and Maurrice Schaber in 8th. In the 800, Clayton Handke took 4th, with Aller in 7th, Max Smith in 8th and Schaber in 10th. Aller finished 5th in the 5th, with Smith in 6th, while Handke came in 2nd in the 3200. Jhace Reeves ran 3rd in the 100 meter hurdles, while Ferris, Cooper Crider, Alex Ross and Aiden Gormley took 1st in the 4x100 relay. The same group finished 2nd in the 4x20, while Reeves, Handke, Thompson and Cooper Smith took 3rd in the 800 medley. In the high jump, Boeckman finished in 1st place, with Ross in 3rd, while Gibson took 3rd in the long jump, with Handke in 7th, Smith in 10th and Vaughan in 14th. Ross finished 4th in the triple jump, with Gormley in 6th and Vaughan in 8th, while Schuetz came in 5th in the shot put, with Crider in 6th, Wesley Bray-White in 9th and Victor Avalos in 13th. In the discus, Crider came in 4th, with Schuetz in 5th, Cooper Smith in 7th and Haven Stevens in 8th.
In the 7th grade boys division, Seith O'Banion took 4th in the 100, ahead of Arron Yang in 6th and Tyson LeMay in 8th, while LeMay finished 4th in the 200. Aiden Hartter took 6th in the 400, with Cooper Andres in 8th. Jake Robidoux brought home a 1st place finish in the 800, followed by Asher Leahy in 4th, Hartter in 5th and Andres in 8th. In the 1600, Tristan Hedrick finished 4th, with Robidoux earning a 1st place finish in the 3200. O'Banion ran 1st in the 100 meter hurdles, with Leyton Moore taking 4th. O'Banion, Yang, Moore and Grayson Gilbert came in 1st in the 4x100 meter relay, while O'Banion took 2nd in the high jump, with Moore in 6th. In the long jump, Robidoux finished 2nd, with Yang in 3rd, Leahy in 13th and Andres in 14th. Tyson LeMay finished 4th in the triple jump, with Hedrick in 6th.
For the 8th grade girls, Annalise Erdley finished 3rd in the 100, with Mya Mendez in 8th, Rhilee Eicher in 9th and Madison Goodson in 12th. Jaci Feldkamp ran 3rd in the 200, with Mendez in 7th and Kaitlyn Hughes in 9th, while Kylie Nelson came in 1st in the 400, with Ava Andres in 4th, Saige Stover in 7th and Aradessa Morton in 10th. Pauly Rockey ran 1st in the 800, with BriAnna Guilliams taking 2nd. Rockey finished 1st in the 1600, with Andres in 3rd and Morton in 5th, while Guilliams grabbed a 1st place finish in the 3200. Alissa Enke took 4th in the 100 meter hurdles, followed by Feldkamp in 5th and Myriah Lee in 7th. Erdley, Aubrey Monaghan, Kylie Nelson and Kyndall Nelson finished 2nd in the 4x100 relay, with Monaghan, Kylie Nelson, Kyndall Nelson and Remy Siebenmorgen running 2nd in the 4x200, and Mendez, Enke, Hughes and Lee grabbing 1st in the 800 sprint medley. Kyndall Nelson took 2nd in the high jump, with Enke in 5th and Isabelle Romine in 5th, while Enke finished 5th in the long jump, ahead of Eicher in 7th, Feldkamp in 9th and Lee in 10th. In the triple jump, Romine finished 7th, with Morton in 9th and Andres in 11th. Erdley took 5th in the shot put, with Siebenmorgein in 9th, Bella Haws in 10th and Kerragan Upham in 14th. Erdley finished 2nd in the discus, followed by Stover in 9th, Haws in 9th and Siebenmorgen in 13th.
