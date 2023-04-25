Red Hawk logo

The Red Hawk middle school track team travelled to Sabetha on Thursday afternoon to take part in the Sabetha Middle School Invitational, with three of the team's four squads finishing in the top 3 of the meet.

Reagan Priebe started things off for the 7th grade girls with a 4th place finish in the 100, with a 4th place finish in the finals of the 400, with Ali Krauter in 9th and Abbey Petersen in 12th.  Mackenzie Shefferd finished 6th in the 800, followed by Henley Shoemaker in 9th and Alexis Ramirez in 12th.  In the 1600, Taryn McMullen finished 6th, with Abbey Petersen in 8th, Julie Kahbeah in 10th and Aya McPeak in 11th.  Krauter came in 5th in the 3200, followed by Harper Chandler in 6th, while Michaela Williams ran 4th in 100 meter hurdles, which she followed with a 1st place win in the 300 meter hurdles, with Jocelyn Bartlett in 7th.  Tessa Jones, Boye, Williams and Priebe came in 2nd in the 4x100 rleay, with Kymira Petersen, McMullen, Boye and Priebe in 2nd in teh 4x200.  In the 4x400, Jones, Boye, Krauter and Williams came in 3rd.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.