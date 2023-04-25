The Red Hawk middle school track team travelled to Sabetha on Thursday afternoon to take part in the Sabetha Middle School Invitational, with three of the team's four squads finishing in the top 3 of the meet.
Reagan Priebe started things off for the 7th grade girls with a 4th place finish in the 100, with a 4th place finish in the finals of the 400, with Ali Krauter in 9th and Abbey Petersen in 12th. Mackenzie Shefferd finished 6th in the 800, followed by Henley Shoemaker in 9th and Alexis Ramirez in 12th. In the 1600, Taryn McMullen finished 6th, with Abbey Petersen in 8th, Julie Kahbeah in 10th and Aya McPeak in 11th. Krauter came in 5th in the 3200, followed by Harper Chandler in 6th, while Michaela Williams ran 4th in 100 meter hurdles, which she followed with a 1st place win in the 300 meter hurdles, with Jocelyn Bartlett in 7th. Tessa Jones, Boye, Williams and Priebe came in 2nd in the 4x100 rleay, with Kymira Petersen, McMullen, Boye and Priebe in 2nd in teh 4x200. In the 4x400, Jones, Boye, Krauter and Williams came in 3rd.
In the shot put, Briley Siebenmorgen took 3rd, Abbey Petersen finished 17th and Kymira Petersen came in 18th. Siebenmorgen took 4th in the discus, with Kymira Petersen in 13th and Makenzie Gonzales in 16th. In the long jump, Bartlett finished 13th, Shefferd came in 14th and Ramirez in 18th. In the triple jump, Jones grabbed a1st place finish, with Shoemaker in 8th and Chandler in 11th. The 7th grade girls came in 3rd, scoring 70 points, behind Sabetha with 103 and Marysville with 202.
Kyndall Nelson took 3rd in the the 8th grade girls with a 3rd place finish in the 100, while finishing 3rd in the 200. Kylie Nelson ran 2nd in the 400, with Kaitlyn Hughes in 8th and Saige Stover coming in 10th. In the 800, Pauly Rockey finished 1st, with BriAnna Guilliams in 3rd and Rhilee Eicher in 7th. Rockey also won the 1600, followed by Ava Andres in 3rd and Aradessa Morton in 5th. Guilliams followed that up with a win of her own in the 3200., while Alissa Enke came in 7th in the 100 meter hurdles, followed by Myriah Lee in 9th and Jaci Feldkamp in 14th. In the 200 meter hurdles, Lee came in 6th, with Enke in 10th and Andres in 11th. Mya Mendez, Remy Siebenmorgen, Annalise Erdley and Mya Mendez came in 5th in the 4x100, with Monaghan, Rockey and Kylie and Kyndall Nelson taking 2nd in the 4x200, and Monaghan, Guilliams, Rockey and Kylie Nelson taking 4th in the 4x400.
Annalise Erdley took 9th in the shot put, with Siebenmorgen in 17th and Kerragan Upham in 20th. Erdley came in 4th in the discus, with Stover in 7th and Bella Haws in 9th. Isabelle Romine finished 2nd in the high jump, followed by Kyndall Nelson in 5th, while Enke grabbed 6th place in the long jump, followed by Eicher in 8th and Lee in 15th. Andres came in 7th in the triple jump with Aradessa Morton in 8th. The Lady Hawks came in 3rd, compiling 93 points, while Sabetha took 2nd with 96 points and Marysville finished in 1st with 150.
Xavier Boeckman took 3rd for the 8th grade boys in the 100, while taking 3rd in the 200, followed by Cooper Crider in 7th. Bryer Ferris finished in 4th in the 400, followed by Aiden Gormley in 6th and Noah Valencia in 10th. Zander Ruch finished the 800 in 6th, with Chance Rudder in 9th, Valencia in 10th and Maurrice Schaber in 14th, while Clayton Handke took 3rd in the 1600, with Bardford Aller in 4th and Max Smith in 8th. Handke came in 4th in the 3200, while Jhace ran 6th in the 100 meter hurdles, with Rayden Vaughan in 8th, and Scott Gibson in 10th. In the 200 meter hurdles, Reeves finished 8th, Cooper Smith ran 11th and Kayden Perry took 12th. Ruch, Ferris, Valencia and Alex Ross finished 5th in the 4x100, with Gormley, Ferris, Ruch and Ross taking 2nd in the 4x200, and Ross, Ferris, Gormley and Boeckman coming in 2nd in the 4x400.
Crider took 7th in the shot put, with Haven Stevens in 11th and Victor Avalos in 13th, while in the discus, Rafe Schuetz took 5th, with Crider in 5th and Cooper Smith in 9th. Boeckman brought home 1st in the long jump, with Ruch in 4th, with Max Smith taking 11th in the long jump, ahead of Vaughan in 15ht and Handke in 17th, with Ross taking 4th in the triple jump, and Valencia coming in 8th and Gormley in 9th. The older boys finished 2nd in the meet, scoring 72 points to Sabetha's 174.
For the 7th grade boys, Grayson Gilbert took 1st in the 400, with Asher Leahy in 12th and Cooper Andres in 13th. Aiden Hartter came in 4ht in the 800, with Leahy in 12th and Andres in 14th, while in the 1600 Tristan Hedrick came in 2nd. Seith O'Banion ran 4th in the 100 meter hurdles, with Leyton Moore running 4th in the 200 meter hurdles, ahead of O'Banion in 5th. Gilbert, O'Banion, Moore and Arron Yang took 2nd in the 4x200 relay. O'Banion came in 7th in the high jump, while Moore came in 8th. Yang finished 5th in the long jump, with Tyson LeMay coming in at 20th, while picking up a 10th place finish in the triple jump. The younger boys came in 6th overall, scoring 42 points, while the winning Marysville squad wrapped up with 155.
