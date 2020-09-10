Thursday night marked the opening of the 2020 football season for the Hiawatha Middle School football teams, as the Hawks took two teams to Holton to compete with the Wildcats.
The B-team, consisting mostly of seventh graders, ran into a bulldozer of a Wildcat squad, dropping the opener 32-0. Coach Curt Weldon said his team did not give up easily, forcing the home team to grind out long drives on each of their four scoring trips. On offense, the Hawks struggled to find consistency, but did move the ball from time to time, but not enough to push the ball across the goal line.
The A-game was a much more competitive affair, even though the Hawks would ultimately take the 18-16 defeat. Holton scored quickly on their first possession, but Hiawatha responded with a long drive of their own, culminating in a Tyler Willich 13-yard score, with Willich finding Connor Kettler for the two-point conversion and the 8-6 lead. Holton was able to break though one more time in the first half, stealing the 12-8 lead at the break.
Willich helped the Hawks retake the advantage on Hiawatha’s first drive of the second half, breaking free for a 58-yard gallop down to the 1-yardline, then crashing in for a touchdown two plays later, and adding the two-point conversion, as well. The Wildcats pieced together another long drive, cashing in to take an 18-16. With their backs against the wall, the Red Hawks came out firing, driving the ball all the way to the Holton 18, and taking five minutes off the clock, before ultimately turning the ball over on downs and watching the game slip away.
Coach Weldon said the game was the hardest-hitting middle school contest he has ever coached, and a well-played game by both teams. “I’m extremely proud of both teams and the fight they brought to their first game.” Next up for HMS is a contest at Sabetha, with this week’s Royal Valley game postponed to October 20th.
