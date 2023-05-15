Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha Middle School track team wrapped up their season last week, competing at Holton High School for the Big 7 Junior High Championships. The Red Hawks brought home several individual league titles, while also earning one team championship.

In the 3200, Ali Krauter took 3rd in the 1600 for the 7th grade girls, while Harper Chandler finished 5th. Michaela Williams finished 5th in the 100 meter hurdles, with Regan Priebe coming in 4th in the 100 meter dash, ahead of Brynnan Boye in 15th, Taryn McMullen in 20th and Alexis Ramirez in 22nd. In the 1600, McMullen came in 7th, Abbey Petersen took 7th, Julie Kahbeah finished 13th and Aya McPeak ran 14th. Henley Shoemaker took 9th in the 400, with Krauter in 11th, Boye in 12th and Chandler in 13th. Williams picked up a 3rd place finish in the 200 meter hurdles, while Boye, Shoemaker, Mackenzie Shefferd and Kymira Petersen took 4th in the 4x200 relay. In the 800, Shefferd took 9th, with Shoemaker in 10th, Ramirez in 14th and Jocelyn Bartlett in 15th. In the 200, Priebe finished 5th, with McMullen in 14th, Petersen in 15th and Shefferd in 18th. Priebe, Jones, Krauter and Williams took 3rd in the 4x400 relay, while Jones came in 11th in the high jump, while Bartlett finished 18th in the long jump, with Shefferd in 20th and Ramirez in 25th. In the discus, Briley Siebenmorgen finished 7th, Abbey Petersen took 19th Kymira Petersen finished 21st and Makenzie Gonzales came in 28th, while in the shot put, Siebenmorgen took 2nd, ahead of Abbey Petersen in 22nd, Kymira Petersen in 25th and Gonzales in 28th. Jones took 2nd in the triple jump, with Chandler in 12th, while Siebenmorgen also took 5th in the javelin. The girls finished 5th overall, scoring 52 points, while Holton won the meet with 115.66.

