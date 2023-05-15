The Hiawatha Middle School track team wrapped up their season last week, competing at Holton High School for the Big 7 Junior High Championships. The Red Hawks brought home several individual league titles, while also earning one team championship.
In the 3200, Ali Krauter took 3rd in the 1600 for the 7th grade girls, while Harper Chandler finished 5th. Michaela Williams finished 5th in the 100 meter hurdles, with Regan Priebe coming in 4th in the 100 meter dash, ahead of Brynnan Boye in 15th, Taryn McMullen in 20th and Alexis Ramirez in 22nd. In the 1600, McMullen came in 7th, Abbey Petersen took 7th, Julie Kahbeah finished 13th and Aya McPeak ran 14th. Henley Shoemaker took 9th in the 400, with Krauter in 11th, Boye in 12th and Chandler in 13th. Williams picked up a 3rd place finish in the 200 meter hurdles, while Boye, Shoemaker, Mackenzie Shefferd and Kymira Petersen took 4th in the 4x200 relay. In the 800, Shefferd took 9th, with Shoemaker in 10th, Ramirez in 14th and Jocelyn Bartlett in 15th. In the 200, Priebe finished 5th, with McMullen in 14th, Petersen in 15th and Shefferd in 18th. Priebe, Jones, Krauter and Williams took 3rd in the 4x400 relay, while Jones came in 11th in the high jump, while Bartlett finished 18th in the long jump, with Shefferd in 20th and Ramirez in 25th. In the discus, Briley Siebenmorgen finished 7th, Abbey Petersen took 19th Kymira Petersen finished 21st and Makenzie Gonzales came in 28th, while in the shot put, Siebenmorgen took 2nd, ahead of Abbey Petersen in 22nd, Kymira Petersen in 25th and Gonzales in 28th. Jones took 2nd in the triple jump, with Chandler in 12th, while Siebenmorgen also took 5th in the javelin. The girls finished 5th overall, scoring 52 points, while Holton won the meet with 115.66.
Jake Robidoux earned a 1st place finish in the 3200 for the 7th grade boys, finishing in 11:45.65. Robidoux picked up another win in the 800, finishing 1st with a time of 2:24.00, followed by Aiden Hartter in 9th and Asher Leahy in 16th. Sieth O’Banion joined Robidoux as a Big 7 champion, winning the high jump with a height of 5’0”. O’Banion ran 5th in the 100 meter hurdles, while Arron Yang finished 11th in the 100 meter dash, with Tyson LeMay in 19th. In the 1600, Tristan Hedrick finished 6th and Cooper Andres ran 9th, while Grayson Gilbert finished 5th, Hedrick took 10th, Aiden Hartter ran 13th and Asher Leahy finished in 18th in the 400. Leyton Moore ran 5th in the 200 hurdles, while joining Gilbert, O’Banion and Yang to take 3rd in the 4x200 relay. Yang ran 7th in the 200, with Moore in 8th and LeMay in 18th, while Moore, O’Banion, Robidoux and Gilbert took 3rd in the 4x400 relay. Robidoux came in 2nd in the long jump, with Yang in 4th, Leahy in 18th and Andres in 21st, and LeMay taking 19th in the triple jump. The boys came in 3rd, scoring 60 points, while Jeff West scored 121 and the winning Holton squad put up 125.
For the 8th grade girls, BriAnna Gulliams took 1st in the 3200 with a time of 13:56.11. Pauly Rockey also picked up a win for the girls, taking 1st in the 1600 with a time of 5:46.90, with Ava Andres in 4th and Aradessa Morton in 11th. Rockey grabbed another 1st place finish in the 800, finishing in 2:30.00, with Guilliams running in 2nd. Guilliiams and Rockey were joined by Aubrey Monaghan and Kyndall Nelson on the 4x400 relay team that won gold, finishing in 4:43.00. Alissa Enke finished 5th in the 100 meter hurdles, with Myriah Lee in 8th and Jaci Feldkamp in 10th. Kyndall Nelson ran 2nd in the 100 meter dash, with Aubrey Monaghan in 14th, Isabelle Romine in 24th and Madison Goodson in 26th. The 4x100 relay team of Lee, Guilliams, Annalise Erdley and Aubrey Monaghan finished 5th, while Nelson took 2nd in the 400, with Rhilee Eicher in 7th, Saige Stover in 13th and Kaitlyn Hughes in 14th. In the 200 hurdles, Enke took 6th, with Feldkamp in 7th, Lee in 10th and Ava Andres in 11th, while Aubrey Monaghan, Erdley, Feldkamp and Rockey took 2nd in the 4x200 relay. Nelson finished in 3rd in the 200, with Feldkamp in 9th and Kerragan Upham in 24th. Enke took 12th in the long jump, with Eicher in 13th, while Stover finished 3rd in the discus, ahead of Erdley in 4th, and Bella Haws in 21st. In the shot put, Erdley was 14th, Haws took 23rd, Madison Goodson finished in 26th and Upham was 27th, while Morton came in 13th in the triple jump, with Andres in 14th, and Stover grabbed a 19th place finish in the javelin. The 8th grade girls finished the year as Big 7 Champions, scoring 97 points to edge out Royal Valley’s 95.
Xavier Boeckman earned a 1st place finish in the 200, finishing in 24.59, with teammates Aiden Gormley in 14th and Emon Thompson in 18th. Clayton Handke came in 8th in the 3200, while Jhace Reeves finished 5th in the 100 meter hurdles, with Kayden Perry in 13th. Xavier Boeckman took 2nd in the 100 meter dash, with Alex Ross in 10th, Emon Thompson in 17th and Rafe Schuetz in 23rd. Handke grabbed a 4th place finish in the 1600, with Bradford Aller in 11th and Maxwell Smith in 18th. Reeves, Thompson, Zander Ruch and Noah Valencia finished 6th in the 4x100 relay, with Boeckman taking 3rd in the 400, ahead of Aiden Gormley in 12th. Rheeves ran 6th in the 200 hurdles, with Perry in 15th and Cooper Smith in 17th. Ruch, Gormley, Ross and Cooper Crider finished 3rd in the 4x200 relay, with Ruch taking 11th in the 800, followed by Chance Rudder in 19th and Maurrice Schaber in 21st. Schaber, Aller, Rudder and Handke took 8th in the 4x400, with Boeckman taking 2nd in the high jump, ahead of Ruch in 6th, Ross in 7th and Reeves in 16th. Smith finished 19th in the long jump, with Handke in 20th and Perry in 24th, while Crider finished 11th in the discus, with Schuetz in 13th, Cooper Smith in 15th and Haven Stevens in 26th. In the shot put, Schuetz took 14th, with Crider in 15th, Stevens in 20th and Victor Rivera-Avalos in 25th. Ross finished 4th in the triple jump, with Gormley in 15th, with Crider taking 5th in the javelin. Scoring 53 points as a team, the 8th grade boys finished 5th overall, with Nemaha Central winning the meet with 111.50.
