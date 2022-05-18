Hiawatha’s junior high track team competed at the Big 7 League Meet at Nemaha Central last Tuesday, with the squad earning League Championships in five events.
The 7th grade girls picked up three League titles, with Pauly Rockey grabbing 1st place in the 800 meters, and the 4x200 relay team of Aubrey Monaghan, Kyndall Nelson, Kylie Nelson and Rockey grabbing 1st, and the 4x400 team of Monaghan, Rockey, Kylie Nelson and Annalise Erdley taking 1st. Kyndall Nelson took home 2nd place in the 100, followed by Monaghan in 3rd, while Kylie Nelson came in 2nd in the 400. BriAnna Guilliams took 5th in the 800, with Ava Andres taking 6th in the 1600, Rockey grabbing 2nd in the 3200 and Guilliams finishing in 3rd. Erdley took 5th in the 200 meter hurdles, with Isabelle Arellano finishing 6th in the triple jump, while Erdley took 2nd in the discus, with Mya Mendez in 6th. The girls took 3rd overall as a team.
The 8th grade girls started off with a 5th place finish by Quinn Boye in the 100 meter race, while Natalie McGrew taking 3rd in the 200 and Adison Williams in 6th in the 400. Laura Lierz took 6th in the 800, with Boye grabbing 5th in the 100 meter hurdles and Claire Twombly taking 5th in the 200 meter hurdles. Lierz, Williams, McGrew and Kenzie Nelson took 5th in the 4x100 meter relay, while Boye, Nelson, Twombly and Williams took 4th in the 4x200 relay, and Lierz, Nelson, McGrew and Williams ran 2nd in the 4x400. Twombly took 3rd in the high jump and McGrew took 2nd in the long jump for the Hiawatha 8th grade girls, who took 5th overall.
Xavier Boeckman picked up a Big 7 title in the 200 meter race, while also finishing 2nd in the 100 and 4th in the high jump. Alex Ross, Aiden Gormley, Zander Ruch and Boeckman took 3rd in the 4x100 for the 7th grade boys, finishing in 6th place as a team.
For the 8th grade boys, Cade Soden grabbed 1st place and a League title in the discus, while Liam McMullen coming in 4th in the 100, and Ethan Morton taking 5th in the 200 meters. Gus Smith came in 2nd in the 100 meter hurdles and 5th in the 200 meter hurdles. Liam McMullen, Koen McMullen, Jenkins and Morton ran 3rd in the 4x200 relay, while Jenkins, Karson Henry, Rhen Hageman and Michael Jenson came in 5th in the 4x400 relay. Morton took 4th in the high jump, with Jensen in 5th, while Lane Kessler came in 5th in the shot put. The boys took 6th overall in the meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.