The Hiawatha Middle School football team traveled to Holton on Thursday night, and the team picked up their second win of the season with a strong 36-14 performance that featured outstanding results from all three phases.
Hiawatha’s special teams prowess showed up from the opening kick, as Alex Ross got the ball rolling with a 65-yard kickoff return to the Holton 14-yard line before Bryar Ferris punched it in from 5 yards out a few plays later. Cooper Crider added the 2-point conversion for the early 8-0 lead. After the Wildcats evened things up on their first possession, Hiawatha got another quick strike, as Brayden Siebenmorgen hauled in an 18-yard pass, followed by a 41-yard strike from Crider to Ross for a score. Crider again added the 2-point conversion, which the Red Hawks ahead by 2 after Holton scored again and failed to convert on their end. Ferris and Xavier Boeckman traded good runs on the next drive, with the pair pushing the ball to the Holton 26, where Drake Gilkison collected a bubble screen from Crider and picked his way through the defense on his way to the end zone to build a 24-14 halftime lead.
The Red Hawk defense took over after the half, keeping the Cats from earning a single first down the remainder of the game. Coach Curt Weldon credited Seith O’Bannion at outside linebacker, and Haven Stevens and Grayson Gilbert for their work on the line, as the Hiawatha defense stymied Holton throughout the final two quarters.
Gilkison helped power the Hiawatha offense, with runs of 65- and 21-yards in the second half, pushing the final score to 36-14. Weldon called out his entire starting offensive line, Brenner Lowe, Jace Reeves, Jerek Shoemaker, Conner Smith and Rafe Schuetz for pushing around the Wildcat front line, as the Hawks broke 300 yards of offense in the game.
“We were rolling on all facets of the game tonight,” said Weldon, “everybody was on top of their game and focused in.” The 2-1 Red Hawks will face off against Nemaha Central on Thursday evening.
