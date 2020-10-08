It has been a long season, at times, for the Hiawatha Middle School football team, with very little time on the field to show for their hard work. Holding a 1-1 record on the season, and with two games wiped out by COVID concerns, the Hawks made their return to competitive football on Thursday night, and they took out their frustrations with a masterful performance against the league leading, undefeated Nemaha Central, logging a 44-30 win.
Coach Curt Weldon said that along with explosive plays from his skill players, much credit should go to the team’s offensive line, which includes three 7th graders in starting positions. “Our front five—Lane Kessler, Gabe Johnson, Aden Grathwohl, Tagen Diller and Jose Valencia paved the way for over 435 offensive yards.” Weldon called the line a “special group,” noting their knowledge of the offense and communication.
Quarterback Tyler Willich led the way for the Hawks in the back and forth contest, scoring 3 times on the ground and again through the air. Connor Kettler scored a touchdown of his own on the ground, and scored once on a Willich pass, and another on an interception returned for the score. Kettler’s final two scores came in less than 15 seconds, as he capped the game winning drive with his touchdown catch, then slammed the door shut on Nemaha Central, stepping in front of a Thunder pass and racing into the end zone as time expired to seal the win.
Kameron Winder and Brayden Newell pitched in with 2-point conversion receptions, and Blake Simpson gathered in a 38-yard pass to set up a score late in the game. Weldon also called out Josh Monaghan and Cooper Handke for special teams play that helped secure the win.
“This was a huge win for the Red Hawks,” said Weldon, adding, “This is one of the best games I’ve been associated with as a coach.” Weldon said he is proud of the way his team has handled the disjointed season, and said that resiliency has shown more and more on the field.
Now 2-1 on the season, Hiawatha will host their first game of the year on Tuesday afternoon, as the Red Hawks will play host to the Perry Lecompton Kaws.
