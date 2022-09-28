Thursday night did not go to plan for the Hiawatha Middle School football team, as the squad hosted the Nemaha Central Thunder and suffered a 42-20 loss.
Coach Curt Weldon said it was a difficult night on both sides of the ball for the Red Hawks. "The offense looked good on its opening drive," said Weldon, "We fumbled on a 1st and 10--that set us back about 5 yards and we couldn't recover." The Red Hawk defense nearly had things heading in the right direction, forcing a 4th and 10 and closing in a sack, but the Thunder quarterback slipped free and dodged Hiawatha defenders all the way into the end zone. The wind came of out the Hawks' sails a bit at that point, and both sides of the ball struggled throughout the rest of the first half, as they entered the break trailing 22-0.
The team responded in the second half, turning Nemaha Central over on their first possession and scoring to close the deficit. The offense played much better later in the game, with both the passing game and running game opening up. Despite scoring 20 points in the second half, the offense's success was not matched by the defense, as the teams traded scores, allowing Nemaha to maintain their lead throughout the game. "We had a hard time tackling and maintaining our run-gap responsibilities," said Coach Weldon, adding, "Most of the damage was due to us being out of position." Weldon praised the offense for their ability to find a groove later in the game. "We executed our passing game very well, hitting five different receivers for over 100 yards, and we got our running game got on-track in the second half, with several big runs."
Now sitting at 2-2 on the year, the Red Hawks will host Riverside this week.
