The Hiawatha Middle School cross country team ran at the Nemaha Central Invitational on Thursday afternoon. The Red Hawks put together a strong outcome, earning a pair of 1st place finishes on the day, and all of the HMS runners finished in the top 10.
Pauly Rockey ran 1st place for the 7th grade girls, with a time of 13:29.60. Bri Guilliams was next up for Hiawatha, coming in 3rd, at a time of 15:21.8, with Kaitlyn Hughes taking 8th place on the day, and Jaci Feldkamp in 9th.
The 8th grade girls swept the top 4, with Laura Lierz leading the pack with a time of 14:21.6, while Natalie McGrew took 2nd, Autumn VanPersum finished 3rd and Shae Dolisi came in 4th.
Zander Ruch led the 7th grade boys team with a 7th place finish, followed by Bradford Aller in 10th, while Eli Geisendorf was the lone runner for the 8th grade squad, coming in 9th.
