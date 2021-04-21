The Hiawatha Middle School Red Hawks competed at the ACCHS Invitational, and put together a strong effort on the day.
For the 8th grade girls, Dani Morton picked up a win in the 100 meters, finishing in 13.7 seconds, followed by Malaya Donato in 5th. Lexys Ruch came in 6th in the 200 meters, with Kerragan Bachman finishing 4th in the 1600 and Ruch coming in 6th. Bachman won the 3200 in a time of 16:00.08, with Shelby Senn in 2nd, while Destry Groth finished 4th in the 75 meter hurdles. Acacia Erdley came in 6th in the shot put, and took the 1st place finish in the discus with a throw of 68’6”. Morton grabbed the win in the high jump, at a height of 4’1”, while Groth took 2nd in the long jump and Shelby Senn finished 5th, and Maddy Simmons took 2nd in the triple jump. The girls swept the relays as Groth, Erdley, Simmons and Morton won the 4x100, Donato, Senn, Alija Contreras and Isabella Hedrick won the 4x200 and Groth, Erdley, Simmons and Morton took 1st in the 4x400.
Victoria Jelks took 2nd in the 100 meters for the 7th grade girls, with Kaeleigh Ruckman in 3rd. Jelks was 3rd in the 200, with Quinn Boye finishing 5th and Kylee Shaefer coming in 6th. In the 400 meter race, Adison Williams finished 3rd, Mylia Rygaurd came in 5th and Emberlyn Howell finished 6th. Laura Lierz took 2nd in the 800, followed by Katelynn Shaefer in 3rd and Claire Twombly in 4th. Natalie McGrew took 1st in the 1600 at a time of 7:30, with Lainey Nelson in 3rd and Shae Dolisi in 4th. Lierz won the 3200 at a time of 16:46.3, with McGrew finishing 2nd. Willaims was 3rd in the 75 meter hurdles, followed by Boye in 4th and Twombly in 5th. Kenzie Nelson won the discus, tossing it 62’7”, with Brylie Williams in 5th. Nelson took 2nd in the shot put, as Madison Jackson finished 4th and Boye came in 6th. Lainey Nelson was 2nd in the high jump and Rygaurd came in 3rd, while McGrew took 1st in the long jump at 10’8.25”, and Twombly finsihed 2nd with Dolisi in 6th. In the triple jump, Ruckman took 2nd and Katelynn Shaefer in 3rd. The girls took 1st in the 4x100 relay, with Lierz, Ruckman, Adison Williams and Kenzie Nelson running, and also grabbed the win in the 4x200 behind Twombly, Boye, Jelks and Lainey Nelson. The girls took 2nd in the 4x400, with the team consisting of McGrew, Lierz, Adison Williams and Kenzie Nelson.
Connor Kettler led the 8th grade boys off with a win in the 100 meters, finishing in 12.4 seconds, with Kameron Winder in 2nd. Jose Valencia was 5th in the 200 and Gerald Wahwahsuck came in 6th, with Trystan McGrew running 4rd in the 400 and 800 races, and Bradyn Newell coming in 4th in the 800. Wahwahsuck finished 5th in the 1600 with Cameron Spitz in 6th, and Spitz came in 4th in the 3200. Deedz Hale finished 2nd in the 75 meter hurdles, while Kettler took 2nd in the discus and Winder took 5th. Kettler also finished 2nd in the high jump, with Micah Oldham in 3rd. Winder took 2nd in the shot put, with Valencia in 5th, while Cameron Boswell took 4th and Oldham took 6yh in 6th in the long jump, and McGrew finished 5th in the triple jump. Winder, Newell, Hale and McGrew came in 1st in the 4x200 relay, while Boswell, Oldham, Newll and Kettler finished 2nd in the 4x100 and Kettler, Oldham, Hale and Boswell finished 2nd in the 4x400.
Michael Jenson finished 4th in the 7th grade boys 100 meter race, with Ethan Morton coming in 4th in the 200 and Josh Cappleman coming in 6th. Blake Parker ran 6th in the 400, while Konnor Chandler come in 1st in the 800 at a time of 2:37.7, with Karson Henry in 2nd. Henry also finished 2nd in the 1600, while Changler took 1st in the 3200 at a time of 12:51.8. Morton took 2nd in the 75 meter hurdles, whiel Cade Soden took 3rd in the shot put and Lane Kessler took 5th in the shot and 6th in the discus. Rhen Hageman took 1st in the long jump with a distance of 14’1”, and took 3rd in the triple jump, ahead of Koen McMullen in 4th. The boys swept the relays, with Morton, Jensen, Hageman and Aaron Jenkins winning the 4x100, Koen and Liam McMullen, Gabe Johnson and Jenkins winning the 4x200 and Henry, Chandler, Jenson and Hageman winning the 4x400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.