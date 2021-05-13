The Hiawatha Middle School track squad competed at the Big 7 League Meet on Tuesday afternoon, with a pair of Red Hawks earning league titles on the day.
Kameron Winder shined in his final middle school track meet, as the 8th grader won the shot put by 10” with a throw of 36’11.5”. For the 7th grade girls, Natalie McGrew capped her season with a league title in the 3200 meter race by just a one-second margin, finishing at a time of 14:25.93.
Quite a few other Red Hawks put together outstanding days, as the team placed quite a few athletes in the top three in their events. Adison Williams took 2nd in the 400 for the 7th grade girls, with Claire Twombly taking 2nd in the high jump, while Twombly, Kenzie Nelson, Quinn Boye and Adison Williams finished 2nd in the 4x200 meter relay. Destry Groth picked up a 2nd place finish for the 8th grade girls in the 400 meters.
Groth also picked up a 3rd place finish in the 200 meters, while McGrew grabbed a 3rd place medal in the long jump. Konner Chandler picked up a pair of 3rd place rankings, qualifying in the 1600 and 3200 meter races for the 7th grade boys, while Kerragan Bachman ran 3rd for the 8th grade girls in the 3200. Three of the team’s 4x100 meter relay teams earned 3rd place finishes, as Kaeleigh Ruckman, Adison Williams, Kenzie Nelson and Victoria Jelks ran for the 7th grade girls, Michael Jenson, Aaron Jenkins, Ethan Morton and Rhen Hageman qualified for the 7th grade boys, while Winder, Tristan McGrew, Cameron Boswell and Micah Oldham ran 3rd for the 8th grade boys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.