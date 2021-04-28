After competing at Sabetha last week, the HMS Red Hawks returned to Nemaha County this week to take part in the Nemaha Central meet.
Victoria Jelks finished 6th in the 100 for the 7th grade girls, while also taking 4th in the 200. Natalie McGrew finished 2nd in the 800, while she also took 2nd in the 3200 with Kylee Shaefer in 4th. Adison Williams came in 3rd in the 100 meter hurdles, with Claire Twombly taking 3rd in the 200 and Katelynn Shaffer finishing 4th. Twombly also took 2nd in the high jump, with Madison Jackson taking 6th in the shopt put, and Kenzie Nelson winning the discus with a throw of 59’5”. Laura Lierz, Jelks, Williams and Nelson took 3rd in the 4x100, and McGrew, Shaffer, Lierz and Quinn Boye took 2nd in the 4x400, while Boye, Williams, Nelson and Twombly took 1st in the 4x200 relay.
Destry Groth won the 8th grade girl 400 meter dash with a time of 1:08.76, while Kerragan Bachman took 3rd in the 3200 and Shelby Senn finished 4th. Groth also took 6th in the long jump. Groth, Danni Morton, Acacia Erdley and Maddy Simmons ran 5th in the 4x100 relay. Erdley, Bachman, Simmons and Groth took 3rd in the 4x400 relay.
Konner Chandler took 2nd in the 7th grade boys 400 meter dash, while Karson Henry ran 5th in the 800. Chandler won the 1600 meter race at a time of 5:44.00, with Henry taking 4th. Chandler also took 2nd in the 3200. Ethan Morton ran 6th in the 200 meter hurdles, and Rhen Hageman took 5th in the long jump. In the 4x100 relay, Michael Jensen, Aaron Jenkins, Morton and Hageman finished 5th, Jenkins, Blake Parker, Liam and Koen McMullen ran 5th in the 4x200, Jenson, Chandler, Henry and Josh Cappleman finished 4th in the 4x400.
Kameron Winder led off the 8th grade boys with a 3rd place finish in the 100 meter race, while Micah Oldham took 6th in the 400 meters, and Trystan McGrew ran 6th in the 800 and 4ht in the 1600. Gerald Wahwahsuck came in 3rd in the 200 meter hurdles, while Oldham took 3rd in the high jump and Cameron Boswell finished 5th. McGrew took 4th in the long jump and 3rd in the triple jump, with Winder taking 4ht in the shot put. Oldham, Boswell, Winder and Bradyn Newell took 4th in the 4x100 relay.
