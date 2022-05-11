The Hiawatha Middle School track team competed at the Onaga Junior High Stampeded last Thursday, bringing home a haul of medals and season best finishes.
Xavier Boeckman took 2nd in the 7th grade 100 meter race, with Aiden Gormley in 5th, while Alex Ross led the team in the 200, coming in 4th. Boeckman also ran 2nd in the 400, with Gormley in 6th, while Zander Ruch ran 5th in the 800. Clayton Handke finished 4th in the 1600, with Ruch taking 2nd in the 3200, and Rayden Vaughan running 6th in the 100 meter hurdles. Gormley, Ross, Ruch and Boeckman teamed up to finish 1st in the 4x100 meter relay, with Cooper Smith, Noah Valencia, Maurrice Schaber and Scott Gibson taking 4th in the 4x200 relay. Rafe Schuetz came in 5th in the shot put, with Victor Avalos in 6th, while Schuetz grabbed 6th in the discus. Boeckman finished 3rd in the high jump, with Ruch in 6th, with Ross picking up a 2nd place finish in the triple jump.
The 8th grade boys led off with Rhen Hageman in 3rd in the 100 meters, with Liam McMullen in 5th and Michael Jensen in 6th. McMullen came in 2nd in the 200, followed by Ethan Morton in 3rd, while Gust Smith took 4th in the 400, followed by Aaron Jenkins in 5th and Jake Gallagher in 6th. Jenkins came in 2nd in the 800 meters, with Gallagher in 4th and Aden Ramirez in 5th, while in the 1600, Gallagher ran 4th and Ramirez came in 5th. Gus Smith ran 1st in the 100 meter hurdles, with Ethan Morton in 4th and Tagen Diller in 6th. The 8th grade boys 4x100 relay team took 2nd, while McMullen, Hageman, Jensen and Karson Henry finished 2nd in the 4x200 relay, with Jenkins, Smith, Koen McMullen and Ethan Morton coming in 3rd in the medley relay. Cade Soden finished 3rd in the shot put, while bringing home the 1st place finish in the discus, with Gabe Johnson in 6th. Ethan Morton came in 3rd in the high jump, with Smith in 4th and Jensen in 6th, while Gallagher came in 4th in the long jump and Rhen Hageman wrapped things up with a 1st place finish in the triple jump.
Aubrey Monaghan ran 2nd in the 7th grade girls 100 meters, with Kyndall Nelson taking 2nd in the 200. Kylie Nelson earned a 1st place finish in the 400 meters, with Jaci Feldkamp in 4th, and Pauly Rockey ran 2nd in the 800, followed by BriAnna Guilliams in 4th and Alise Reschke in 5th. Ava Andres came in 3rd in the 1600, while Rockey brought home 1st place in the 3200 and Guilliams took 3rd, and Alissa Enke came in 6th in the 100 meter hurdles. Monaghan, Annalise Erdley, Kyndall and Kylie Nelson came in 2nd in the 4x100 relay, while Monaghan, Rockey and both Nelsons ran 1st in the 4x200, and Erdley, Rockey and the Nelsons took 1st in the medley relay. Mya Mendez finished 6th in the shot put, with Mendez taking 2nd in the discus, followed by Reschke in 4th. Guilliams came in 4th in the high jump, with Monaghan taking 3rd and Enke grabbing a 5th place finish in the long jump, and Isabelle Arellano came in 2nd in the triple jump.
Quinn Boye took 2nd in the 100 meters for the 8th grade girls, with Adison Williams in 5th and Kaeleigh Ruckman in 6th. Natalie McGrew ran 1st place in the 200 meter race, with Boye in 4th and Victoria Jelks in 5th, while Williams ran 2nd in the 400 and Kenzie Nelson grabbed 5th. Laura Lierz ran 1st in the 800, followed by Ruckman in 4th, while McGrew finished 3rd in the 1600, and Boye and Lierz took 3rd and 4th in the 100 meter hurdles. Lierz, Williams, Nelson and McGrew earned a 1st place finish in the 4x100 relay, while Claire Twombly, Nelson, Jelks and Williams grabbed 1st in the 4x200, and Boye, Jelks, Twombly and Ruckman ran 1st in the medley relay. Nelson took 3rd in the shot put, with Twombly taking 3rd in the high jump and Lainey Nelson coming in 4th, while McGrew and Lierz took 1st and 2nd in the long jump, respectively, and Ruckamn earned a 4th place finish in the triple jump, followed by Twombly in 5th.
