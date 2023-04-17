The Hiawatha Middle School track team competed at Jeff West on Thursday afternoon, securing strong individual and team results.
For the 8th grade girls, Kyndall Nelson finished 5th in the 200, with Remy Siebenmorgen taking 9th, Kaitlyn Hughes in 14th and Madison Goodson in 20th. In the 400, Kylie Nelson earned a 1st place finish, with Aubrey Monaghan in 3rd, Siebenmorgen in 9th and Saige Stover in 17th. Kyndall Nelson grabbed a 2nd place finish in the 100, with Monaghan in 7th, Mya Mendez in 11th and Isabelle Arellano in 18th. Pauly Rockey and BriAnna Guilliams took 1st and 2nd, respectively in the 800, with Aradessa Morton in 14th and Rhilee Eicher in 15th. In the 1600, Rockey took 1st with Ava Andres in 2nd, with Guilliams earning a 1st place finish in the 3200. Alissa Enke took 9th in the 100 yard hurdles, with Jaci Feldkamp in 10th and Myriah Lee in 15th. Enke finished 11th in the 200 yard hurdles with Arellano in 15th. Annalise Erdley, Kylie Nelson, Rockey and Monaghan took 1st in the 4x200 relay, with Rockey, Kyndall and Kylie Nelson and Guilliams taking 1st in the 4x400. Isabelle Romine took 8th in the high jump, while Enke finished 4th in the long jump, with Eicher in 5th, Lee in 13th and Feldkamp in 14th. Arellano took 4th in the triple jump, with Andres in 9th and Morton in 10th. In the shot put, Erdley took 7th, Siebenmorgen took 11th, Kerragan Upham took 15th and Bella Haws finished 16th. Erdley came in 2nd in the discus, with Mendez in 6th, Haws in 7th and Stover in 8th.
For the 7th grade girls, Taryn McMullen came in 7th in the 200, with Kymira Petersen in 9th, Henley Shoemaker in 10th and Alexis Ramirez in 18th. In the 400, Michaela Williams came in 4th, Reagan Priebe ran 5th and Abbey Petersen came in 10th. Priebe came in 6th in the 100, ahead of Brynnan Boye in 10th, McMullen in 11th and Julie Kahbeah in 16th. Shoemaker took 8th in the 800, with Ramirez in 9th, Mackenzie Shefferd in 11th and Jocelyn Bartlett in 14th. In the 1600, McMullen ran 6th, with Petersen in 7th, Kahbeah in 12th and Aya McPeak in 16th, while Ali Krauter ran 3rd in the 3200, with Harper Chandler in 4th. Tessa Jones finished 3rd in the 200 yard hurdles with Bartlett in 7th. Jones, Boye, Williams and Priebe took 1st in the 4x100 relay, with Petersen, Shefferd, Boye and Priebe in 1st in the 4x200. In the high jump, McPeak took 7th, while Bartlett came in 8th in the long jump, ahead of Sheffered in 14th and Krauter in 16th. Jones earned a big win in the triple jump, with Shoemaker in 2nd and Chandler in 8th. Briley Siebenmorgen took 1st in the shot put, with Abbey Petersen in 5th, Kymira Petersen in 8th and Makenzie Gonzales in 12th. Siebenmorgen came in 7th in the discus, with Abbey Petersen in 11th, Gonzales in 15th and Kymira Petersen in 16th.
Xavier Boeckman finished 2nd in the 200 for the 8th grade boys, with Zander Ruch in 6th, Bryer Ferris in 8th and Emon Thompson in 16th. In the 400, Aiden Gormley came in 4th with Noah Valencia in 8th, Clayton Handke in 9th and Chance Rudder in 11th. Boeckman came back to win the 100, with Alex Ross in 9th, Gormley in 10th and Ferris in 12th. Ruch took home 1st in the 800, with Valencia in 3rd, Rudder in 5th and Maurrice Schaber in 9th. Clayton Handke earned a 1st place finish in the 1600, with Bradford Aller in 2nd and Max Smith in 6th, while Jhace Reeves finished 8th in the 100 yard hurdles, with Rayden Vaughan in 11th and Scott Gibson in 12th. Reeves took 5th in the 200 hurdles, followed by Gibson in 7th, Cooper Crider in 8th and Cooper Smith in 9th. In the 4x200, Gormley, Ferris, Thompson and Ross came in 4th. In the 4x400, Gormely, Ferris, Ross and Boeckman nabbed a 1st place finish. Boeckman came in 1st in the high jump, ahead of Ruch in 2nd and Reeves in 7th, while Smith took 12th in the long jump, and Handke finished 18th. Vaughan came in 11th in the triple jump, while Crider took 4th in the shot put, Rafe Schuetz took 6th, Victor Avalos came in 13th and Wesley Bray-White came in 18th. In the discus, Schuetz grabbed a 2nd place finish, ahead of Cooper Smith in 5th, Crider in 7th, and Haven Stevens in 14th.
For the 7th grade boys, Tristan Hedrick came in 8th in the 200, with Aiden Hartter in 10th and Tyson LeMay in 15th. Grayson Gilbert ran 2nd in the 400, with Hedrick in 11th and Andres Cooper in 16th. Arron Yang finished 8th in the 100, with Lemay in 19th, while Hartter took 3rd in the 800, and Hedrick ran 8th in the 1600, with Andres in 9th. Seith O'Bannion came in 4th in the 100 yard hurdles, while Leyton Moore came in 2nd in the 200 yard hurdles. Gilbert, Yang, O'Banion and Moore came in 3rd in the 4x200 relay, with Moore, Yang, Gilbert and Jake Robidoux running 2nd in the 4x400. O'Banion took 4th and Moore took 6th in the high jump, while Yang came in 4th in the long jump and Andres in 17th, with LeMay coming in 10th in the triple jump.
The 8th grade girls took 2nd in the meet with 123.50 points, behind the victorious Jeff West squad with 135.50. The 7th grade girls also came in 2nd, scoring 94.20, while Holton won the meet with a score of 217. The 8th grade boys came in 2nd, as well, scoring 123 points to Holton's 134. For the 7th grade boys, a score of 59.50 points finished 4th, with Perry Lecompton scoring 74 in 3rd, Jeff West racking up 172.50 in 2nd and Holton winning with 198 points.
