The Hiawatha Middle School track team competed at Jeff West on Thursday afternoon, securing strong individual and team results.

For the 8th grade girls, Kyndall Nelson finished 5th in the 200, with Remy Siebenmorgen taking 9th, Kaitlyn Hughes in 14th and Madison Goodson in 20th.  In the 400, Kylie Nelson earned a 1st place finish, with Aubrey Monaghan in 3rd, Siebenmorgen in 9th and Saige Stover in 17th.  Kyndall Nelson grabbed a 2nd place finish in the 100, with Monaghan in 7th, Mya Mendez in 11th and Isabelle Arellano in 18th.  Pauly Rockey and BriAnna Guilliams took 1st and 2nd, respectively in the 800, with Aradessa Morton in 14th and Rhilee Eicher in 15th.  In the 1600, Rockey took 1st with Ava Andres in 2nd, with Guilliams earning a 1st place finish in the 3200.  Alissa Enke took 9th in the 100 yard hurdles, with Jaci Feldkamp in 10th and Myriah Lee in 15th.  Enke finished 11th in the 200 yard hurdles with Arellano in 15th.  Annalise Erdley, Kylie Nelson, Rockey and Monaghan took 1st in the 4x200 relay, with Rockey, Kyndall and Kylie Nelson and Guilliams taking 1st in the 4x400.  Isabelle Romine took 8th in the high jump, while Enke finished 4th in the long jump, with Eicher in 5th, Lee in 13th and Feldkamp in 14th.  Arellano took 4th in the triple jump, with Andres in 9th and Morton in 10th.  In the shot put, Erdley took 7th, Siebenmorgen took 11th, Kerragan Upham took 15th and Bella Haws finished 16th.  Erdley came in 2nd in the discus, with Mendez in 6th, Haws in 7th and Stover in 8th.

