The Hiawatha Middle School cross country team took part in their first meet of the year, at Holton’s cross country invite on Thursday, with several Red Hawks earning medals on the day.
For the 8th grade boys, Cameron Bowswell earned 1st place with a time of 12:15.12, while Noah Peabody came in 19th, Micah Oldham finished 24th, Junior Wahwahsuck ran 31st and Cameron Spatz finished 32nd.
In the 7th grade boys race, Hiawatha took home both top spots, with Konner Chandler taking 1st place with a time of 13:20.72 and Alex Madsen in 2nd with a time of 13:52.50, while Eli Giesendorf also medaled, coming in 6th at 17:07.43. Noah Winter pitched in with a 14th place finish and Parker Hoffman ran 16th.
Laura Lierz took 3rd place in the 7th grade girls race, finishing in 15:12.68, followed by Natalie McGrew in 7th, Autumn Van Perseum in 15th and Victoria Jenks in 16th.
On the 8th grade girls side, Shelby Senn ran 10th, Kerrigan Bachman finished 21st, Malaya Donato came in 24th, Kinsey Winters ran 26th, Lexys Ruch finished 27th, Maddie Keller came in 28th and Elle Krenz wrapped things up in 31st.
Coach Theresa Williams said both herself and assistant coach Brady Mulligan were very proud of the team’s effort on a day when many of Hiawatha’s runners accomplished their personal bests.
