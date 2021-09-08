The HMS Red Hawks traveled to Silver Lake on Saturday to take place in their first race of the season. It was a damp morning, but the junior Red Hawks put on a good show for the day.
For the 7th grade girls, Bri Builliams took 9th with a time of 18:14.70, with Kaitlyn Hughes in 12th, Jaycee Feldkamp in 15th and Ava Andres in 16th, as the girls took 1st place overall. In the 8th grade girls race, Natalie McGrew took 12th, Autumn Van Persum finished 15th and Shae Dolisi ran 16th.
For the boys, Zander Ruch led the 7th graders with a 7th place, 17:08.46 finish, while Bradford Aller came in 15th at a time of 19:39.28. On the 8th grade side, Eli Geisendorf finished 13th.
