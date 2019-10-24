The Hiawatha Middle School football team brought closure to their season on Monday afternoon, as they played their second game in five days and earned a 40-26 win over Royal Valley. On the previous Thursday, the Red Hawks played Sabetha and were handed a 42-12 loss.
The Royal Valley game was a makeup game, after the teams were forced to cancel their week two matchup due to health concerns. The Hawks struck first in the game, as Cooper Jacobsen lobbed a 24-yard pass to first-half hero Mavrk Shafer, who collected the pass for a score. Shafer went on to make the defensive play of the game, making a big hit in the Panther backfield, which caused a fumble that Shafer recovered and returned 32 yards for a score.
Malcolm Allen led the squad in the second half, scoring three times—twice on 60 yard runs and hauling in a 35 yard pass from Jacobsen for another. The quarterback contributed a touchdown on his own, as well, finishing the scoring off in the fourth quarter on a 19 yard run up the middle.
Thursday was a different type of game altogether. Down 14-0, Sabetha converted a fourth-and-seven on their own 9 yardline for an unlikely 91 yard touchdown. The play was the first of the season any team had converted for over 20 yards against the Hiawatha defense. The Red Hawks responded on their final drive of the second quarter, as Cooper Jacobsen connected with Malcolm Allen for a 65 yard touchdown to enter halftime down 22-6. The defense responded in the second half, as Kameron Winder scored Hiawatha’s third defensive touchdown of the season with a 58 yard scoop and score on a fumble.
Hiawatha finished the season with a 4-3 mark, and Coach Curt Weldon said his team showed a competitive spirit all season long.
“They battled every play of every game,” said Weldon, “Showing great growth and determination….and showing up to practice with a positive attitude while carrying that spirit over to our games.” The coach also pointed out the excellent leadership he saw from his 8th graders, which helped the entire team survive a difficult Big 7 schedule.
