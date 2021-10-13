The Hiawatha Middle School Red Hawk football team traveled to Jeff West on Thursday evening, and the team had a pair of rough outcomes, as the A-team lost 14-0 and the B-team fell to the Tigers by a total of 36-0.
Turnovers spoiled what was otherwise a strong game for the A-squad. The game opened with Hiawatha turning over the Tigers, as Gus Smith snapped up a loose ball on the third play of the game, setting the Red Hawks up on the Tiger 42-yard line. Hiawatha moved the ball down to the 14-yard line before handing the ball back with an interception.
Despite big plays by Ethan Morton and Rhen Hageman, penalties and another interception halted the next drive, and both turnovers leading to scores for the Tigers, putting Hiawatha in a 14-0 hole by halftime. The defense continued their strong play in the second half, and the offense kept moving the ball, but came up just short of converting a crucial 4th down, and committed another pair of turnovers that kept the team out of the game. Hageman connected on 5 passes for 67 yards on the Red Hawks’ final drive of the game that came up just short of the goal line, with Morton and Lucas Lancaster each catching big passes on the drive.
In the second game, the Hawks took on the league-leading Tigers, and could not get anything going. Jeff West put 30 points on the board in the first half and added another score late in the third quarter. Hiawatha played without several key plays, but Coach Curt Weldon said that Xavier Boeckman and Cooper Crider had some strong moments in the game.
Next up for Hiawatha, the team travels to Perry on Thursday afternoon for their final game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.