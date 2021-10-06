In the final home game of the season, the Hiawatha Middle School football team hosted the Nemaha Central Thunder on Thursday evening, with the A-team struggling to get things going against the Seneca squad, falling 42-0.
The Thunder took back the opening kickoff to put Hiawatha in an early hole, and Nemaha Central never looked back. The Red Hawks found themselves down by a score of 22-0 by the end of the first quarter, as the Thunder poured it on, and the home team trailed 36-0 by halftime.
Coach Curt Weldon said his team played better in the second half, holding the visitors to just one score over the final two frames, but could not get their offense in gear. “We were just one block away from putting together some big plays all night long,” said Weldon. “Playing a good team like Nemaha, you can’t afford to have miscues.” The coach went on to say that small mistakes on the line, as well as misreads by the running backs, make it difficult to get the job done against such a quality opponent.
The B-team played a 5th quarter, with each team taking 10 plays on each side of the ball. The Hiawatha squad got the better of that round, holding the Thunder out of the end zone, and with Alex Ross picking up a scoring run to give the Hawks the advantage. Weldon credited the line on both sides of the ball, as well as the entire team for coming up with big defensive plays.
“We are looking at closing out our season with two road games at Jeff West and Perry,” said Weldon, “These are winnable games for us as long as we execute our offense and the defense continues to hold the line of scrimmage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.