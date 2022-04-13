The Hiawatha Middle School track team competed in their first meet of the year, last week, visiting the Atchison County Community Middle School in Effingham to take part in their annual track meet. The Red Hawks had a strong outing, with both girls squads taking 1st place.
For the 8th grade girls, Natalie McGrew took 2nd in the 3200 meter race, with Quinn Boye finishing 3rd in the 100 meter hurdles and Victoria Jelks running 5th in the 100 meters. Mylia Rygaurd finished 5th in the 1600 with Lainey Nelson in 6th, while Laura Lierz came in 4th in the 800 and McGrew took 5th. Adison Williams took 4th in the 200, followed by Jelks in 6th. In the high jump, Claire Twombly took 3rd and Lainey Nelson came in 5th, while Brylie Williams came in 5th in the discus, Kenzie Nelson took 4th in the shot put, with Kaeliegh Nelson finishing 4th in the triple jump and Jelks coming in 6th. Adison Williams took home 1st place in the 400, with Lierz in 6th, while McGrew came in 1st in the long jump, with Lierz in 3rd. The 4x100 relay team of Lierz, Williams, Nelson and McGrew took 1st, as did the 4x200 group of Boye, Nelson, Twombly and Williams. The 4x400 relay team of Boye, Ruckman, Rygaurd and Jelks took 2nd place.
In the 7th grade girls division, Pauly Rockey won the 3200, with Brianna Guilliams in 4th and Ava Andres in 5th, while Jaci Feldkamp took 2nd and Alissa Enke ran 4th in the 100 meter hurdles. Kyndall Nelson took 1st place in the 100 meters, with Aubrey Monaghan finishing 4th. Denna Olauson ran 6th in the 1600, while Kylie Nelson came in 1st in the 400, with Saige Stover in 4th and Alissa Enke in 6th, while Rockey took 1st in the 800, Guilliams finished 4th, and Isabelle Arellano in 5th. Annalise Erdley took 1st overall in the discus, while Nelson took 2nd in the high jump, ahead of Guilliams in 4th. Monaghan took 4th in the long jump ahead of Erdley in 5th, while Alise Reschke took 4th in the shot put, and in the triple jump, Arellano came in 1st, ahead of Aradessa Morton in 3rd and Andres in 4th. In the 4x100 relay, Monaghan, Kylie and Kyndall Nelson and Erdley took 2nd. Monaghan, Reschke, and Kyndall and Kylie Nelson came in 2nd in the 4x200, and Rockey, Reschke, Kaitlyn Hughes and Remy Siebenmorgen tok 2nd in the 4x400 relay.
The 8th grade boys, who finished 2nd as a team, were led by Liam McMullen’s 1st place finish in the long jump and the 100 meters, where Karson Henry took 3rd and finished Rhen Hageman in 5th, while Ethan Morton ran 3rd in the 100 meter hurdles, with Gus Smith in 4th and Gabe Johnson in 6th. Aaron Jenkins finished 5th in the 400 and the 800 meter races, while Michael Jensen ran 2nd in the 200 and Koen McMullen in 3rd. Hageman took 5th in the triple jump, with Henry in 6th, while Cade Soden finished 3rd in the shot put and Lane Kessler took 6th. Jensen took 2nd in the high jump, with Morton in 3rd and Smith in 5th, while Kessler came in 4th in the discus and Tagen Diller finished 5th. The 4x100 relay team of Jensen, Henry, Morton and Hageman finished 1st, as did the 4x400 team of Smith, Henry, Jensen and Hageman. In the 4x200 relay, Koen and Liam McMullen, Jenkins an Johnson ran 2nd.
For the 6th place 7th grade boys team, Zander Ruch ran 4th in the 3200 and 5th in the 1600, while Xavier Boeckman won the 100 meter race, and Alex Ross came in 6th. Boeckman took 4rrd in the 400, followed by Aiden Gormley in 6th, with Alex Ross taking 6th in the 800. Gormley took 4th in the high jump, with Ruch in 6th. Alex Ross took 1st in the triple jump, followed by Gormley in 4th. The 4x400 relay team of Clayton Handke, Max Smith, Noah Valencia and Boeckman finished in 3rd place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.