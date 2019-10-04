The Hiawatha Middle School football team moved to 3-1 after picking up another solid win on Thursday, tackling Jeff West to the tune of an 18-6 win. The Red Hawks held onto an early lead and put the game away with a score in the second half as they cruised to their third win of the year.
Hiawatha led 12-0 at the half, and then a long Malcolm Allen run on the Hawks’ first possession of the second half was enough to put the game out of reach, as both teams spent most of the game fighting back and forth between the twenty yard lines. Jeff West picked up a late score to break up the shutout, but the outcome was never in question as Hiawatha put together yet another quietly dominant effort.
