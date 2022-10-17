Hiawatha got their offense got back in sync on Thursday night, as the Hiawatha Middle School Red Hawks hosted the Royal Valley Panthers, capping the final game of the season with a 38-28 win, and locking up winning record for the season.
The Red Hawks hosted the Panthers, and found themselves in an early 8-0 hole, but Coach Curt Weldon said the team quickly got their bearings and started giving Royal Valley fits. The Hawks forced multiple turnovers on downs, as well as a fumble, on the evening, and paired that with a strong offensive output to keep Royal Valley in their rearview mirror.
Cooper Crider led the team at quarterback, completing passes to four different receivers, as well as tossing 3 touchdowns. The Hawks immediately answered the Panther touchdown with a score of their own, as Crider floated a pass to Drake Gilkison in the flat, which the speedy back turned into a 60-yard touchdown reception. Crider also tossed a 55-yard fade route to Alex Ross for a score, as well as another 14-yard touchdown to ross on a bootleg pass. Crider also found Leyton Moore in the end zone for a 2-point conversion.
The running game had big night, as well. “The front five opened gaping holes all night,” said Weldon, crediting Cooper Smith, Raef Schuetz, Jhace Reeve, Haven Stevens, Jerek Shoemaker, Brenner Lowe and Alex Wenger for paving the way to a successful night. “Our linemen have done a fantastic job this year of learning and developing into young linemen.” Xavier Boeckman and Breyer Ferris, along with Crider and Gilkison took advantage of their outstanding line play, rushing for over 150 yards and 3 touchdowns.
The win moved Hiawatha’s season mark to 4-3, finishing off the season with a winning record and in the top half of the Big 7 League.
