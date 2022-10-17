Red Hawk logo

Hiawatha got their offense got back in sync on Thursday night, as the Hiawatha Middle School Red Hawks hosted the Royal Valley Panthers, capping the final game of the season with a 38-28 win, and locking up winning record for the season.

The Red Hawks hosted the Panthers, and found themselves in an early 8-0 hole, but Coach Curt Weldon said the team quickly got their bearings and started giving Royal Valley fits. The Hawks forced multiple turnovers on downs, as well as a fumble, on the evening, and paired that with a strong offensive output to keep Royal Valley in their rearview mirror.

