The Hiawatha Middle School football team is starting to develop quite the explosive offense, as the Red Hawks piled up yards and points against the Riverside Cyclones, on their way to a 30-12 win.Quarterback Cooper Crider passed for over 200 yards and 4 touchdowns, with playmakers all over the field chewing up big chunks of yardage time and again. 

The Hawks opened the game with a punt, but forced a stop on the Riverside drive, and Hiawatha immediately responded, with Crider finding Drake Gilkison for a 65 yard catch and run for the score. The Red Hawk offense was back on the field quickly after a Riverside fumble on the kickoff, and Crider found Aiden Gormley and handed to Gilkison, who combined to drive Hiawatha down to the Riverside 10-yardline, where Crider would connect Braylen Siebenmorgen for a touchdown, followed by a pass to Alex Ross for the 2-point conversion, bringing the score to 14-0.  

