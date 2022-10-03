The Hiawatha Middle School football team is starting to develop quitetheexplosive offense, as the Red Hawks piled up yards and points against the Riverside Cyclones, on their way to a 30-12 win.Quarterback Cooper Crider passed for over 200 yardsand 4 touchdowns, with playmakers all over the field chewing up big chunks of yardage time and again.
The Hawks opened the game with a punt, but forced a stop on the Riverside drive, and Hiawatha immediately responded, with Crider finding Drake Gilkison for a 65 yard catch and run for the score. The Red Hawkoffense was back on the field quickly after a Riverside fumble on the kickoff, and Crider found Aiden Gormley andhandedto Gilkison, who combined to drive Hiawatha down to the Riverside 10-yardline, where Crider would connect Braylen Siebenmorgen for a touchdown, followed by a pass to Alex Ross for the 2-point conversion,bringing the score to 14-0.
Riverside would throw two quick touchdowns on the board, trailing 14-12. From there it was allRedHawks.Crider hooked up with Ross for a 25-yard touchdownthen ran in the 2-pointer before half, sending Hiawatha into the break with a 22-12 lead. In the second half, Gilkinson took a screen pass 50 yards for a score, which, along with a Ross 2-point conversion grab, pushed the score to its eventual final 30-12.After yet another stop, the Hiawatha offense went into clock mode, as Xavier Boeckman and Grayson Gilbert chewed up yards and clock, as the Red Hawks bled the final five minutes off the clock to close out the game.
The Red Hawk defense had a strong outing of their own, shutting the door after the Cyclones’ quick scores and not allowing a first down after halftime.“Our lineman dominated both sides of the ball tonight,” said Coach Curt Weldon, “Thier blocking paved the way for a well-balanced offensive attack, while our defensive front handled the Cyclones running game.” Weldon said the team put together a great week of practice, which carried over to the game.The coach also credited his younger players, many of whom made an impact on Thursday night, calling out SeithO’Bannion, Arron Yang, Brenner Lowe, Jerek Shoemaker and Leyton Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.