The Hiawatha Middle School boys picked two wins out of three games in the past week, as the team hosted Riverside on Thursday and traveled to Troy on Friday and Sabetha on Monday.
The 8th grade varsity squad looked good on Thursday night, knocking off the visiting Riverside Cyclones by a score of 41-27. The 7th graders narrowly avoided a defeat in regulation, as the Cyclones drilled a three-quarter court shot at the final buzzer with the score tied, but the shot was ultimately waived off. The Hawks could not quite find their footing quickly enough in the extra period, though, and fell 30-27 in overtime. The combined junior varsity squad picked up a 22-21 win.
Hitting the road the following night, the 8th graders once again were able to add to their win total, knocking off the Trojans by a score of 47-37. The 7th graders bounced back, getting a win of their own in a hard-fought 29-23 contest.
Top Videos
On Monday night, the Hawks traveled to Sabetha to take on a game Bluejay crew. The 8th graders could not quite keep up with the volume scoring that Sabetha was able to put up, falling 46-20. In the 7th grade game, the Red Hawks hung tough and battled through a close match up, but ultimately could not convert in the closing minutes, falling 22-17.
The HMS Red Hawk boys will travel to Royal Valley on Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.