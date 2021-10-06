The Hiawatha Middle School cross country team took part in the Perry Lecompton Invitational on Thursday afternoon. The multi-school race featured teams from around the northeast portion of the state, but also functioned as the Big 7’s League Meet to finish out the season.
Pauly Rockey led the Red Hawks, picking up a 2nd overall finish in the 7th grade girls race, and finishing 1st among Big 7 competitors. Bri Guilliams ran 5th overall and 4th in the league. Ava Andres came in 16th overall, with Kaitlyn Hughes in 17th and Jaci Feldkamp in 26th. The 7th grade girls finished 1st overall in the meet, as well as 1st in the Big 7 overall.
The 8th grade girls were paced by Laura Lierz, who took 6th overall and 4th in the league, with Natalie McGrew in 9th and taking 5th in the Big 7. Autumn Van Persum came in 29th overall, with Shae Dolisi in 32nd.
Xavier Ruch finished 4th in the Big 7 for the 7th grade boys, while taking 23rd overall. Bradford Aller backed up Ruch with a 25th overall finish and 5th in the league. For the 8th grade boys, Eli Geisendorf came in 26th, which was good for 8th in the Big 7.
