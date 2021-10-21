The season did not end the way the Hiawatha Middle School football team would have liked, as the A- and B-Teams both traveled to Perry Lecompton on Thursday night, and both were turned away with season-ending losses.
In the B-game, Hiawatha gave up 20 points unanswered points in the first half, but started the second half with a bang, as Xavier Boeckman put together an explosive 54-yard touchdown run on the second play of the third quarter. The Hiawatha defense stepped up, as well, holding the Kaws on three consecutive fourth down attempts. Cooper Crider kicked off the 4th quarter, intercepting a pass and running it back for a touchdown. After a Crider to Gormley connection for the two-point conversion, the lead was down to 20-14. Perry pushed the lead to 26-14 with a 62 yard score on their next drive, but Alex Ross answered, and Crider scored the two-pointer to whittle the Kaw lead down to 26-22. The Hawks could not come up with the ensuing onside kick, and Perry exhausted the clock, just holding on for the win. The loss moves the Hiawatha B-team’s record to 3-4 on the season.
Hiawatha’s A-team was very close to picking up their second win of the season against Perry, but could not punch the ball into the end zone. The defense continued to play at a high caliber, as both teams battled to a 0-0 tie at the end of regulation. The Red Hawks started off the game with a Cooper Lay fumble recovery in Kaw territory, and also had a long kickoff return by Carson Henry deep into Perry’s side of the field, but could never push the ball across the goal line. To further frustrate matters, what Coach Curt Weldon calls a “confusing inadvertent whistle” gave Perry an extra down that was converted for the game-winning touchdown. Hiawatha had one possession in the overtime period, but the drive once again stalled out at the 5-yard line, leaving the Red Hawks with the loss and a 1-6 record on the season.
Weldon praised the defensive play on the night, as the team gave up just one first down for the game, noting Gus Smith, who picked up 2 sacks on the night, as well as the entire defensive line.
“They played lights out all year long,” said Weldon. “Our defense kept us in games all year and constantly gave us excellent field position.”
Weldon went on to thank the players’ parents for their help throughout the season, and said his group played hard every week and battled through adversity well. “I’m proud of both teams as they constantly improved each week.”
