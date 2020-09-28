The Doniphan West Lady Mustang Junior High volleyball teams won their JH Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Doniphan West High School.
The A team defeated Axtell (25-9, 25-15), Troy (25-15, 25-22), and Riverside (25-5, 25-9) to place 1st. The B team defeated Troy (25-15, 25-18) and Riverside (25-14, 20-25, 25-23) to place 1st. Currently, the D-West A team has a record of 8-2, and the D-West B team has a record of 6-1.
