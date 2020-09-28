DWJH

Front row (L to R): Jaelynn Clary, Brooklyn Rawles, Belle Smith, Brennah Edie, and Braelynn Chartier. Second row (L to R): Kamryn McCauley, H'Leigha Idol, Emmyjo Whetstine, Katie Johnson, Ella Haynes, Kya Keller, and Jaedin Heitman.

 Submitted

The Doniphan West Lady Mustang Junior High volleyball teams won their JH Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Doniphan West High School.

The A team defeated Axtell (25-9, 25-15), Troy (25-15, 25-22), and Riverside (25-5, 25-9) to place 1st. The B team defeated Troy (25-15, 25-18) and Riverside (25-14, 20-25, 25-23) to place 1st. Currently, the D-West A team has a record of 8-2, and the D-West B team has a record of 6-1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.