The Hiawatha Junior Legion Braves have wrapped their season, as the Post 66 squad fell twice in the Zone tournament. Hiawatha opened the Marysville-based tourney against a tough Topeka Senators squad early on Saturday, then came back to play later in the day against Seneca, where the Braves lost a heartbreaking contest by a single run.
Against Topeka, Post 66 saw themselves outgunned from the first pitch, as the Senators ran off a run in the 1st and then 7 in the 2nd to jump out to a large early lead on their way to a 10-0 win. Hiawatha could not get a read on the Topeka pitcher, spreading just 3 hits across 5 innings. Micah Oldham, Dalton Siebenmorgen and Josh Monaghan all had hits for Hiawatha, with Siebenorgen recording a double and Monaghan registering a stolen base. Michael Jensen, Rhen Hageman and Alex Madsen all pitched for the Braves, giving up 6 earned runs over 4.2 innings, ceding 6 hits and 7 walks with 6 strikeouts.
The offense got on track in their game with Seneca, scoring 4 in the 2nd to take an early lead, but both teams slugged back and forth, trading leads throughout the game. Hiawatha tied the game at 13-13 on a busted pickoff play in the top of the 7th, but Seneca was able to work to a sacrifice fly for the walk-off 14-13 win. Oldham and Tagen Diller each had 2 RBIs for Hiawatha, with Siebenmorgen, Monaghan, Jensen and Lucas Lancastera all putting up multi-hit games. Siebenmorgen, Monaghan and Chandler pitched for Post 66.
The Junior Legion squad's season ends with a 14-12 record. The boys had several great stretches throughout the year, including winning 7 of 9 early on, with a good chunk of the roster showing they are prepared to compete at the Legion level in 2024.
