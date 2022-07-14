Hiawatha’s Post 66 junior team is getting in the habit of playing through an uneven schedule, as the team played a busy schedule early in the season, but with things down, have found themselves going 10 days between outings over their last two appearances. The Braves could not shake the rust quick enough to break out against Lathrop at the end of last month, but this week, Hiawatha pulled themselves together in time to salvage a series-split with Holton at Noble Park on Monday night.
In the evening’s opening game, Hiawatha battled back from an early 4-0 deficit to even the score in the 4th inning, but Holton continued to throw up runs, while the Braves could not get any more offensive traction, falling 9-4. Camden Thonen led the offense, going 2-3 for the game, with 2 RBIs and a stolen base. Cooper Wischropp and Brayden Newell each picked up RBIs for the team, and Carter Peters, Dalton Siebenmorgen, Newell and Wischropp all crossed home plate. Wischropp, Siebenmorgen and Tyler Stevens split the game on the mound, striking out 9 and giving up 7 hits and 6 earned runs.
The second game saw more effective pitching from both teams, but Hiawatha’s pitchers were dominant in the win, picking up a 3-1 victory. Payton Teel went 2-2 in the game with an RBI, and Stevens finished 1-2 with a run scored. Newell also went 1-2 for the game, knocking in an RBI on a double. Carter Peters finished 1-2 with a run scored, and Gannon Becker also crossed the plate in the win. Siebenmorgen started the game, and went 4 innings, giving up 1 run on 2 hits and 3 strikeouts to earn the win, with Stevens picking up the save with an inning of no-hit baseball, striking out 2.
The Post 66 Braves wrapped up their regular season at 4-14, and with a Wednesday game against Valley Falls canceled and the team not playing in the Junior Legion Zone Tournament, the season has come to an end.
