After a series split against Sabetha to open the season, the Hiawatha Post 66 Junior Legion team hosted Seneca on Thursday, sweeping the visitors, then fell in both ends of the double dip at Marysville on Tuesday evening.
In Thursday’s opening game, the teams went back and forth in the early going, with Seneca taking an early lead, then Hiawatha battling back to gain their own advantage, only to see momentum swing Seneca’s way again, with a big 6-run 5th inning. The Braves continued to battle back, narrowing the lead to 10-9 heading into the bottom of the 7th inning, with Hiawatha earning the walk-off win on a Tyler Stevens single that sent Cooper Wischropp and Camden Thonen across home plate to end the game with an 11-9 win.
Stevens was 3-5 for the game with 3 runs scored, 3 steals and 2 RBIs, with Josh Monaghan going 1-4 with 3 RBIs and a triple. Carter Peters notched 2 RBIs and 3 stolen bases for the game, and Payton Teel contributed a 3-4 day with 3 runs scored, a double, a stolen base and an RBI. Stevens, Brayden Newell and Dalton Siebenmorgen combined for 10 strikeouts on the mound.
The Braves turned game two into a runaway win, scoring 3 runs in the 1st, then 5 in the 3rd and 4 in the 4th to run-rule the Seneca squad and earn the 12-2 win. Monaghan went 2-3 at the plate, scoring 3 runs and knocking in 2 runs to go along with a stolen base and a double. Newell was also 2-3 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs and a stolen base. Dalton Siebenmorgen handled the majority of the game on the mound, giving up just 1 hit and 2 runs.
On Tuesday, Post 66 opened the night with a big offensive game, but could not overcome a couple big innings and consistent scoring from Mayrsville, as the team fell 13-10. Camden Thonen contributed 2 RBIs in the game, with Kaden Smith going 2-2 with 2 runs scored, an RBI, 2 doubles, 2 stolen bases and a walk. Stevens, Smith and Alex Pyle pitched in the game for Hiawatha, combining for 5 strikeouts.
In the nightcap, Hiawatha built an early 6-0 lead, but saw Marysville quickly turn that into a 7-6 score. Hiawatha opened the final inning with a run to tie things up, but Marysville earned a walk-off win with a run in the bottom of the inning. Newell finished 1-3 with 2 RBIs, while Stevens picked up a pair of hits and runs, and Teel, Seibenmorgen, and Monaghan also contributed RBIs. Siebemorgen, Wischropp and Gannon Becker pitched for the Braves, striking out 5 over 4.1 innings.
The Post 66 squad will travel to Seneca on Saturday and will look to get back to their winning ways, with their record now sitting at 3-3.
