The Hiawatha Junior Legion squad wrapped up their regular season this week, dropping a pair of games to Marysville as part of a four-game losing streak, then getting back on the right side of the win column by knocking off Atchison in their season finale on Monday night.

In the opener against Marysville on Thursday, Hiawatha struck first, going up by 1 in the 2nd inning, but Marysville provided the fireworks the rest of the way, cruising to the 15-4 win.  Michael Jensen scored the team's first run and provided 2 RBIs on a 2 for 3 day at the plate.  Karson Henry went 1 for 3 with an RBI.  Rhen Hageman, Alex Pyle and Henry all pitched, but Marysville had the jump on the Braves' pitchers the entire contest.

