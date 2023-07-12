The Hiawatha Junior Legion squad wrapped up their regular season this week, dropping a pair of games to Marysville as part of a four-game losing streak, then getting back on the right side of the win column by knocking off Atchison in their season finale on Monday night.
In the opener against Marysville on Thursday, Hiawatha struck first, going up by 1 in the 2nd inning, but Marysville provided the fireworks the rest of the way, cruising to the 15-4 win. Michael Jensen scored the team's first run and provided 2 RBIs on a 2 for 3 day at the plate. Karson Henry went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Rhen Hageman, Alex Pyle and Henry all pitched, but Marysville had the jump on the Braves' pitchers the entire contest.
Game two was much closer, but Marysville scored twice in the final inning to earn the 3-1 win. Again it was Jensen that knocked in the team's lone run, and Bradyn Newell finished 1 for 1 with a run scored and a walk. Lucas Lancaster and Jensen took the hill for the Braves, keeping Marysville in check for the majority of the game.
Making up a rain-out from Friday night against Atchison, the Junior squad split a doubleheader with the Seniors, getting a big momentum win heading into Zone. The Braves jumped ahead 3-0 to start the game, then overcame an Atchison push to run up the score for a 12-6 win. Dalton Siebenmorgen went 1 for 3 with a runs cored and 2 RBIs, with Josh Monaghan scoring twice on a 1 for 2 day, and Henry added a pair of RBIs. Pitching duties were split between Siebenmorgen, Jensen, Rhen Hageman and Konner Chandler, with Chandler picking up the win.
Now 14-10 on the season, the Post 66 squad will take on the Kansas Senators on Friday afternoon at 3:15 in Marysville.
