After 10 days off, getting back into the swing of competitive baseball can be a tall task. On Thursday evening, the Post 66 Junior Legion squad tried to do just that, taking a nearly two hour trip to Lathrop and battling against a game opponent. Things did not work out in Hiawatha’s favor, as the home team won big in game one as the Braves shook their rust off, and then pulled out another win in game two.
In the opener, Hiawatha got out to a 1-0 lead after the top of the 1st, as Dalton Siebenmorgen singled to score Payton Teel. That however would be the end of Hiawatha’s offensive production, as the team collected just 3 hits on the game. Lathrop would go on to tie the game in the bottom of the 1st, then take the lead with another run in the 2nd. It was a 9-run 4th, though, that put the game out of reach, ending the contest at 11-1 after 4 innings.
The Braves got the bats going in the second game, but could not keep Lathrop off the scoreboard and committed 5 costly errors that cost the team in the game. Hiawatha scored 2 in the 1st and added 2 in the 3rd, but fell behind by a score of 11-3 by the end of the 4th. In the top of the next inning, Post 66 posted 3 runs but could not get enough going to get themselves back into the game, with the contest ending at 11-6. Siebenmorgen, Josh Monaghan, Camden Thonen and Brayden Newell all had 2 hits in the game, with Newell knocking in 2 RBIs to lead the team.
Hiawatha will host Lathrop for a doubleheader on Thursday evening, then will host Holton on Monday.
