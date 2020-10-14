The Hiawatha Middle School cross country team concluded a strong season earlier this month with an outstanding performance at the Big 7 middle school league meet.
The Hawks were led on the course by a pair of seventh graders, in Laura Lierz and Alex Madsen. Lierz took the League title in the girls division, while Madsen locked down the Big 7 championship for the boys. Konner was just behind Madsen in the seventh grade race, finishing 2nd, while Natalie McGrew earned a medal for her 4th place finish in the seventh grade girls race.
On the eighth grade side, Cameron Boswell ran 2nd in the boys race, while Shelby Senn put forth once of her best races of the year with a 5th place finish.
While the league meet did not feature team placings, the Red Hawks came through with many personal best s on the year to finish their year with a bang.
