After two weeks off, the Hiawatha Middle School football team returned to the field last Thursday and showed that they were ready for action, as they ran the Sabetha Bluejays off the field by a score of 34-0.
Coach Curt Weldon said the theme of the night was a Red Hawk offense that consistently found big plays and a defense that swarmed to ball and kept the Jays on their heals all night.
Tyler Willich provided the early offense for Hiawatha, breaking 53 and 62-yard runs for touchdowns, then completing a toss to Brayden Newell for a two-point conversion to go up 14-0. Sabetha put together their best drive of the game in response, but Connor Kettler stepped in front of a Sabetha pass for an interception, then capitalized on the next play, stretching a run around the right end and sprinting 71 yards for the score to go up 20-0. Kettler scored again just before halftime, as he gathered in a Willich pass on the sideline for a 37-yard catch and run, with Willich adding the two-point conversion for a 28-0 halftime lead.
After yet another stop by the defense to open the third quarter, Willich struck again for his third score of the game, bolting down the left sideline for 56 yards and the 34-0 lead.
Weldon said that he was concerned the team might be out of sync after a couple weeks off, but was impressed with the way the team showed out. “The kids came out from play one and moved the ball at will,” said Weldon, “Our defense played a great game and dominated the line of scrimmage,” as the opposing team never crossed the 30-yard line, led by Josh Monaghan and Kameron Winder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.