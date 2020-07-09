The Hiawatha 16-and-under baseball team travelled to Sabetha on Sunday afternoon to play a pair of games against the 17-and-under Sabetha squad. The home team grabbed wins in both games, setting Hiawatha back as it prepared for a Wednesday matchup with Falls City.
In game one, Hiawatha committed three uncharacteristic errors and gave up a big second inning, as Sabetha plated seven runs to put the game out of reach. Carter Peters grabbed the Braves’ only hit of the game and Xavier Oldham scored on a Matt Monaghan RBI to give the team their only run in the 9-1 loss.
Hiawatha brought their bats to game two, scattering four runs over five innings, but it was not quite enough as Sabetha scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to walk-off with the win. Ashton Rockey went 2-2 on the day with three runs scored, while Brandt Barnhill, Jarrad Twombly and Kaiden Lee each collected RBIs for the team. Barnhill was strong through four innings on the mound but struggled in the fifth as Sabetha put the game away by a score of 5-4.
The junior team played the front end of a doubleheader with Falls City on Wednesday night, and it was the Falls City Blue Storm getting the job done in the early innings to set the tone for the game. Falls City racked up four runs in the first and two in the second to take a commanding early lead. Hiawatha was able to drop a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings, but could muster no more offense, as the Blue Storm took the 7-2 win. Josh Smith went 1-2 with a walk and a run scored, while Xavier Oldham went 1-3 with an RBI and Jarrad Twombly was 1-1 with a walk and an RBI to lead the Braves offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.