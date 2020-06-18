The Hiawatha 16-and-under team, which in a normal year would be known as the Junior Legion squad, opened play on Sunday afternoon, travelling to Oskaloosa for a pair of games. The boys nearly had the first game, but struggled in the second, as the majority of the team got their first career take of doubleheader action.
Hiawatha struck first in the first contest, with Josh Smith singling to left to open the third inning, stealing second and taking third on passed ball before scoring on an Ashton Rockey double. Rockey stole home later in the inning. Braydon Griswold also walked and scored in the inning giving the Braves the 3-0 lead. Carter Peters and Smith both singled and scored in fourth and Griswold added a run in the fifth on a Kade Pyle RBI to go up 6-0. It was the bottom of the fifth, however, when the wheels fell off for Hiawatha, as Oskie posted an 11-run inning to go ahead for the first time in the game. Smith singled and scored on an error to pull within 4, but the final score would stand at 11-7 for Oskaloosa. Smith led the team with a 3-4 performance at the plate, with Griswold also collecting a pair of hits.
Most of the boys on the Hiawatha side were seeing their first taste of what a doubleheader in the heat felt like, and it showed a bit during the second game. Oskaloosa spread 10 runs over the second and third inning, while Matt Monaghan’s second-inning single was Hiawatha’s lone hit. Jarrod Twombly walked once in the game, giving him a 1-1 day over both contests, with 3 walks and a single.
The junior squad’s next contest will be another doubleheader on Thursday afternoon at Doniphan County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.