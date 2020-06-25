The Hiawatha 16U team traveled to Doniphan County on Thursday evening, managing to get in both ends of their doubleheader just before the rains came. The Braves battled back from a deficit in the first contest but could not get all the way out of the hole as they fell 6-5 in the opener, then routed the home team in the second game to earn a 9-1 win.
Doniphan County struck first in the opening contest, as two runs came in on a DC single to center in the bottom of the second. Josh Smith scored on a Xavier Oldham single in the third to cut the lead to 2-1, but Doniphan County walked in a run and scored on a groundout in the bottom of the inning to stretch the advantage to 4-1. The home squad pushed the advantage to 6-1 on a double to left and a single that each pushed in a run in the bottom of the fifth. Hiawatha’s bats got going in the top of the sixth, as Braydon Griswold and Jarad Twombly hit back-to-back singles, followed by a Kade Pyle walk. Brandt Barnhill hit a bases-loaded single, and Ashton Rockey scored while pinch running for Twombly to cut into the lead. Pyle then scored on a Kaiden Lee walk. Barnhill came in on a passed ball to get within one run, but Hiawatha could not grab back that last elusive run, as the game came to an end at 6-5. Smith and Towmbly each went 2-3 for the game to lead the team in hitting, while Oldham and Griswold split the game on the mound.
In the nightcap, both teams scored in the first, as Smith singled and scored on an Oldham hit, and DC scored on a sacrifice fly to center in the bottom of the inning. From there it was all Hiawatha, as the Braves scored 3 in the second, 1 in the fourth and 4 in the fifth on their way to the 9-1 victory. Smith, Oldham, Matt Monaghan and Camden Thonen all went 2-3 in the game and Barnhill and Carter Peters each knocked in a pair of runs to lead the team. Monaghan went the entire way on the mound, shutting down the home team most of the way as Hiawatha got in the win column for the first time.
The Braves are now 1-3 on the year and are preparing for a stretch of three straight outings at Sabetha, starting this Sunday at 4 p.m.
