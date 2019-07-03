The Hiawatha American Legion Junior team took on Doniphan County on Thursday night, and despite a rough loss in the first contest, were able to salvage the series with a win in the second.
Doniphan County jumped out to an early lead in game one, scoring 3 runs in the 1st, then 9 in the second to stake a 12-0 lead. Carson Gilbert settled in on the mound, allowing just one more run in the game, but the damage was done, as Doniphan County had the Post 66 offense figured out. Gunner Koontz picked up the Braves’ only hit, going 1-2 with a single. Alex Rockey, Jacob Rieger and Gunner Smith all drew walks in the game, but none were able to come around to score, as Hiawatha fell 13-0 in the opener.
In the second game, it was Hiawatha that struck first, stringing together 3 runs in the 2nd inning. Joel Bryan started the inning off with a single, Smith reached on an error, and Cody Nevels walked to load the bases. Alex Rockey walked in a run, then Koontz pushed 2 more across with a single. Bryan kept Doniphan County under wraps from the mound, surrendering just 2 runs in the game to keep Hiawatha out front with the 3-2 win.
The next game for the Junior Legion squad will be at Doniphan County on Sunday.
