After a postponed opening match up against the Marysville Bulldogs, the Hiawatha Red Hawk junior varsity took over as the first team up, splitting a pair of games at Sabetha on Friday night, and the varsity picked up on that momentum, taking both ends of a doubleheader from Troy on Monday.
Dalton Siebenmorgen started the first game for the junior squad, throwing 4 innings with 4 strikeouts and a lone walk, with Memphis Wahwahsuck wrapping things up with 2 strong innings, ringing up 1 strikeout and walking none. Brandt Barnhill led the offense with a 3-for-4 performance, and Ashton Rockey went 2-for-2, while Kade Pyle and Matt Monaghan combined for 4 RBIs on a pair of doubles as Hiawatha cruised to a 12-8 win.
In the second game, Cooper Jacobson took the mound and went 4 innings with 3 Ks and 2 walks, and Matt Monaghan finished things off with 2 innings of 3 strikeout, 3 walk ball. Monaghan went 2-for-3 in the game and Carter Peters went 3-3 to lead the offense, but the team came up just short in the end, falling 10-9.
Carson Gilbert and a big offensive day powered the varsity to their season-opening win, going 5 2/3 innings, striking out 6 and walking 1, while giving up 6 hits. Brayden Griswold finished things off, collecting 3 strikeouts and facing 5 batters. Xavier Oldham led the offense with a 3-for-5 day, including a 2nd-inning home run to deep right field. Rockey and Gunner Smith each posted 2 hits, as well as Hiawatha collected 11 hits and 9 walks in the 16-6 win.
Coach Curt Weldon called Barnhill’s second-game performance on the mound “overpowering,” and the Red Hawks, and Smith worked some defensive magic late to help put a bow on the 4-2 win, somehow tracking down a high pop-up that was pushing toward the wall in the heavy wind, snagging the catch for the out and holding two runners with a laser throw home. Barnhill pushed for 5 innings, walking 1 and striking out 9, giving up just 3 hits before giving way to Rockey, who closed the game. Oldham again led the team with a 2-for-2 performance, and Smith, Gilbert and Tyler Davis all collected hits in the game.
Coach Weldon said it was good to see the team back on the field for the first time in 2 years.
“We’ve waited a long time since last spring when the season was cancelled to get our players back on the field and enjoy some baseball,” adding, “Our pitchers had a great night as they really showed their command and experience.”
