With the Kansas City Chiefs on bye this week, it’s a good time to take a look around the professional sporting scene in the city. It’s been an up and down year for Kansas City Sports, with a perennial power struck low, a couple top contenders and another typical season from the Royals.
As we all know, the Chiefs in a window like we’ve never seen, with a Hall of Fame coach and a once-in-a-generation quarterback. The team has already pulled in one Super Bowl, and is in the midst of a remarkable run of success. This season, the Chiefs have stumbled a couple times, but have also looked dominant, at times. The team recently acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants—a player the team had graded very highly in the draft a couple years ago. How the oft-injured Toney fits into a Chiefs offense that seemed to be hitting its stride prior to the bye week.
The defense has been better than expected, this year, especially given the amount of low draft picks that have been pressed into service due to injury. Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson have had their rough moments, this season, but both have also made game-altering plays and are beginning to show that they will factor into the rotation even when injured starters Rashad Fenton and Trent McDuffie return, presumably after the bye. McDuffie will be another story, altogether, as he was the target of a draft-day trade by the Chiefs and has all the tools to be a shutdown corner of the highest order and one of the lynchpins of Kansas City’s defensive rebuild. With McDuffie out since the first game, Willie Gay recently returned from a suspension and Frank Clark set to miss the next two games for his offseason behaviors, the Chiefs defense could be the story of the season as some of their best players return and find a comfort zone as a unit.
Kansas City’s other shining star this year was the Current, a 2021 addition to the city’s sport scene, as the team was relocated from Utah just prior to last season—a last place year that ended with some promise. The Current brought in a new coach in the offseason, as well as two of the best midfielders in the NWSL, as well as a top French transfer at the deadline. The team overcame the loss of all three major additions, bouncing back from a rough start to go on a 13-game unbeaten streak and a run through the playoffs that took the team all the way to the NWSL Championship game. The Current did not bring home the title, but completed the season as the talk of the league, with major buy-in from ownership and an exciting roster that only stands to improve as players return in 2023.
Injuries were also a major storyline for the other Kansas City soccer club, as Sporting KC had one of their most disappointing seasons to date. With a great coach and a strong history, the Kansas City soccer squad is a perennial contender, but could get past injuries to major players this season. Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda should be healthier next season, while William Agada rose to prominence in their absence and should play a major role next season. Look for 2022 to be a blip on the radar, as Sporting Kansas City will bounce back next season if some roster questions can be addressed in the offseason.
As for the Royals, there is a lot to be excited about, despite the rough results this season. It’s been a rough seven years since the World Series team, and the extended rebuild has grown stale, leading to the ousting of championship team-builder Dayton Moore along with the manager entrusted with guiding the team’s youth, Mike Matheny, and pitching coach Cal Eldred. The team’s inability to translate one of the strongest groups of young pitchers in Royals’ history to a successful big league pitching staff played a large part in the front office ouster, leaving JJ Picollo—a presumed Moore sidekick and progressive baseball mind—as the new face of the team’s managerial side. Picollo took his first major risk this week, eschewing obvious candidates and inside favorites for the position in favor of another forward-thinker, in the Tampa Bay Rays’ bench coach Matt Quatraro.
Quatraro will be tasked with guiding a team of potential future All-Stars in Bobby Witt, Jr., MJ Melendez, Vinny Pasquantino and others, while Picollo will move on to filling the pivotal role of pitching coach, which could either propel the rebuild into the competitive phase if the team’s young pitchers make a turn, or extend it by five years if not. There are plenty of major roster considerations that will need to be made, because after graduating nearly all of their top prospects over the last two seasons, the cupboard is bare and reinforcements will not be coming unless Picollo makes it happen. The 2023 season will go a very long way to showing what the team’s next decade will look like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.