The early days of the 2023 football season have begun, as NFL teams across the country have gathered for training camp. In St. Joesph, Missouri, the Kansas City Chiefs are putting in the opening practices in their campaign to repeat as Super Bowl champions, but a pair of players who are not out on the practice field, and when or if they return to the team might just determine the outcome of Kansas City's quest for back-to-back titles.
All Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, probably the best interior lineman in the league at this juncture of his career, has decided to hold out, as his representatives and KC brass struggle to come to a consensus on a contract extension. Jones is heading into the final year of his current contract, and has put the team in an unfamiliar position, with his camp telling reporters that the two parties are far apart in their negotiations.
Decisions on players like Tyreek Hill have typically come early in the offseason under current management, leaving room for adding players through the draft, trades or free agency, and holdouts have not been a regular concern. To a degree, Jones has the team over a barrel, and everyone involved knows it. There is little room for roster manipulation at this point, so the team will basically either have Jones for the season or will compete with what they have, barring some type of massive, unlikely trade. And speaking of "far apart," those two scenarios could not look more different, as a Jones-led defense is a unit on the rise with top-10 potential, but the team would likely flounder on that side of the ball without the instigator of their pass rush--the player that our current system is built around.
So where does that leave things? I think I see about four possible outcomes. First off, Jones could just sit. Probably not for a whole season, but he could miss around 10 games, accept the fines, still get credit for the season on his contract, and walk at the end of the year. Jones could report just before the season, play under his current contract and either hope for an in-season extension or to walk away after this year. A trade is probably less likely than either of those scenarios--solely because of the late nature of the breakdown in negotiations. The Chiefs are less likely to get a big return at this point, and draft capital does not help bridge the gap for the upcoming season as it did in the Hill trade, which was well before the draft. And the team could give in to Jones' contract demands--which has a sense of being the least likely, but also the most likely.
Let me explain. Under General Manager Brett Veach the Chiefs have set the number and let players walk if they were not happy with it. Tyran Mathieu, Tyreek, Frank Clark and Orlando Jones, Jr. are all examples of this--this regime has been ultimately decisive in player negotiations. But as good as all of those players have been for Kansas City, none of them has handled the situation in the crafty manner that Jones and his team have, and none of those players held the unique position of potentially tanking the team's goals by refusing to play. So while it would be completely against the ethos of Veach and Co. to bend against the will of a player's demands, this might also be the exception that proves the rule. It will be an interesting month of waiting to see how a season-defining contract negotiation plays out, and how respectful the two sides can stay in the media.
The other noteworthy absence is that of Kadarius Toney, the team's de facto top wide receiver. Coming off a year that showed both his ability and his fragility, Toney was a game-changer in the Super Bowl, and with JuJu Smith-Schuster walking in free agency, Toney was primed to step into the team's lead man on the edge. That was before he tore his meniscus shagging punts before the first official on-field practice on Sunday--and injury that required surgery and put a question on Toney's availability for the start of the season.
There are plenty of new names running routes for Patrick Mahomes this offseason, so we will see if Toney can work back in time for game one, and whether Mahomes finds himself more comfortable with returning players like Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, or newcomers like Justyn or John Ross, Rashee Rice, Richie James. The late injury means that even a PUP list designation would not open up a new roster spot, so any player that hopes to earn a surprise spot will have to take it away from someone else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.