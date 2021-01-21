The KSHSAA Board of Directors met Wednesday to approve up to four spectators per participant starting Jan. 29 through the end of the winter activity season.
Local school districts may choose to have stricter limitations based on setting and local health department guidelines.
The vote was 46 in favor 27 opposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.