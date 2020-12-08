After a nearly two and half hour long meeting, the Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted 54-21 to allow some fans at winter activities, effective Thursday.
The motion allows up to two parents/guardians per participant's family in accordance with the local school board and health department Dec. 10 through Jan. 28.
The Board of Directors re-evaluated an earlier decision of no fans until Jan. 28 after the Appeals Board voted to recommend a reconsideration of this protocol for winter sports.
The motion went through a number of potential changes throughout the meeting.
An amendment to change the language of two parents or guardians per participant's family to two family members per participant failed 10-66.
Another amendment to push the start date back for allowing fans to Jan. 12 also failed 28-50.
