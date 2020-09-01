The University of Kansas has made some changes this fall for athletic events.
This week, Director of Athletics Jeff Long announced fans will not be permitted at KAI events in September based on medical recommendations. In a news release sent out to media, fans and others associated with the college, Long outlined some of the protocol.
"We share the belief that by making this decision now, there will be a path that will allow us to host fans at football, soccer, cross country and volleyball in October and through the end of their respective seasons," Long said. "There is an old adage of walk before you run, and we believe if we begin without fans in-venue this September, we will have a greater chance to host fellow Jayhawks in a safe environment in October and hopefully throughout the academic year.
KU also released information on season tickets for football, which were mailed out Aug. 31 for games in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for Oklahoma State (Oct. 3), Iowa State (Oct. 31), Texas (Nov. 21) and TCU (Nov. 28).
Once games are allowed, Long said capacity plans include social distancing in the seating area, a mask requirement and other social distancing measures at concessions, restrooms and additional areas - all in accordance with Douglas County Public Health Officials.
Long said the pause right now is related to the number of positive cases in the county, but once that number drops, school officials believe the plan that is in place is one the county will support.
The college also addressed volleyball, soccer and cross country, which will have the same processes.
"We will reassess with county medical officials later in September to determine our plans for moving forward with the hope we can welcome fans at these venues too," he said. "We are proceeding step-by-step through the uncertainty of this pandemic, learning more and more each day. We cannot thank you enough for your patience, understanding and support through the first 25 weeks of the pandemic."
"Please know that I expect our Williams Education Fund and ticket staff to be patient, understanding and accommodating with our season ticket holders, fans, and donors. If we cannot provide the experience you desire this fall, we will make it right with each account and await the day we can pack Memorial Stadium again and continue to Break the Cycle in Football!"
