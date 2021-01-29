The Hiawatha Invitational Tournament was back in action on Thursday evening, and the home squad got their momentum rolling in a big way, with a 38-point win over the Highland Park Scotties.
The Lady Red Hawks had the height and speed advantage in the contest, and used it well. Darcy Lierz poked away a steal and converted for a layup on the first play of the game, and Hawks were off and running. Hiawatha grabbed offensive rebound after offensive rebound and pressured the Scots at the top of the key as the Hawks raced out to a 19-7 first quarter lead. The Hawks continued their dominance in the second quarter, closing out the half up 31-11.
It was the third quarter that Coach Brady Jasper’s squad really laid it on, outscoring the Highland Park squad 21-6 in the frame to put the game well out of reach. In the fourth, Hiawatha was able to rotate in younger players, and played the majority of the frame without their starting five on the floor, rounding out the 62-24 win for Hiawatha.
Sarah Madsen led Hiawatha with 18 points, followed by Darcy Lierz with 13. Makayla Pilcher finished with 7, Lakyn Leupold put up 6, Clara Lindstrom scored 4, Kate Madsen added 3 and Josie Delaney, Mia Hull, Paige Campbell, Abby Elffner and Aubrey Kent scored 2 each.
The Lady Red Hawks are scheduled to finish tournament play on Saturday against Atchison High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.