Horton High School hosted the Kansas Class 1A State Powerlifting Meet on Saturday, and the Horton women’s team cashed in by bringing home the State Championship as a squad.
Tysaa Banks earned the team’s only individual State Title in the 105 class, while Kamryn Kahbeah earned a 3rd place finish in the same class, with Ashtyn Keo taking home 4th at 123, Maliyah Soto coming in 2nd at 140, just ahead of Piper Chartier in 3rd, Carley Hutfles grabbing 2nd at 165 and Carley Hammersmith taking 3rd, while Rylan Miller finished 3rd at 180 and Amayah Boller taking 4th, and Harmonie Garrison finishing 3rd at powerweight.
Coach Nick Dowell, thanked the more than 50 volunteers who helped make the meet happen for HHS and all of the Class 1A teams that competed.
“The number of staff, community members and alumni that help host and run our powerlifting meets each and every year is amazing,” said Dowell, adding. “This is why Horton High School continues to run one of the best powerlifting meets in the state every year.”
