Making up a game from the week of the boys’ midseason tournament, the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk basketball team visited the Horton Chargers on Thursday night and despite a good back-and-forth contest, a disastrous third quarter for Hiawatha positioned the Chargers to pick up a 55-46 win.
The Red Hawks came out strong, outdueling Horton by a score of 11-6 after the first quarter. Both teams poured it on in the second, with both squads dropping in 20 points in the frame, as Hiawatha headed into the half with a 5-point lead. But it was Horton that held onto that momentum, reeling off another 17 points in the third, while the Hawks fell flat coming out of the break, failing to score in the third quarter, as Horton took the 43-33 lead heading into the fourth. Hiawatha got back to business in the fourth, but the Lady Chargers still had too much in the tank, as they were able to fend off any Red Hawk run to earn the 9-point win.
Maliyah Soto led all scorers and paced the Chargers with 25 points, with Marianna Randall adding 11 for Horton, Kailea Smith picking up 8, Tatum Lockwood scoring 6 and Katy Anne McAfee contributing 5. Darcy Lierz led Hiawatha’s scorers with 14 points, followed by Josie Pierce and Clara Lindstrom with 7 apiece, Sarah Madsen and Jaye Hrencher with 5 each, Callyn Pavlish with 4 and Lakyn Leupold and Kate Madsen with 2 each.
