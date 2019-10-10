The Horton Charger volleyball team took part in a triangular on Tuesday night, and fell in both matches against Pleasant Ridge and JCN. The losses put the Chargers at 5-17 on the year and with three more chances to build momentum.
Pleasant Ridge started out strong, putting Horton down 25-11 in the first set, then staving off a Charger run in the final set to survive with a 25-23 win to take the match. JCN kept Horton at bay in both of their sets, to win the 25-16, 25-16 match.
The Chargers have a match with Jackson Heights later this week, then a triangular with Valley Falls and McLouth next week, with a final triangular with Oskaloosa and Maur Hill-Mount Academy set for the following week in Horton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.