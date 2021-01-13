The Horton Chargers returned to action this week, and the girls team swept a pair of road games with Maur Hill-Mount Academy and Oskaloosa, while the boys picked up a pair of losses.
The girls edged out both wins by a total of three points, knocking off MHMA by a score of 35-34 on Friday night, then stole a win from Oskie by a 45-43 score. The Lady Chargers are now 3-3 on the season with a home game against Jackson Heights on tap for Friday night.
On the boys side, MHMA made things rough for the Chargers, finishing off their big win by a score of 71-12. The Horton squad was more competitive with Oskaloosa, but the Bears were still able to navigate their way to a 52-40 win to push the Chargers to 1-4 on the season.
