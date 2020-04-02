A pair of senior teammates from the Horton Lady Chargers basketball team have been honored with All-State recognition for their play this season. Both Kailea Smith and Maryanna Randall were mentioned among the State’s best in Class 2A by both the Topeka Capital-Journal and Sports in Kansas.
Smith was voted to the 2nd Team of the Sports In Kansas list and made Honorable Mention on the Capital-Journal’s list. Randall showed up in the Honorable Mention for Class 2A of both lists. The Lady Chargers finished 15-7 overall on the season—their best year in quite some time—as well as posting a sterling 12-4 record in the Northeast Kansas League.
